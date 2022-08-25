'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals How She 'Stopped Believing In Polygamy', Leading To Split From Kody Brown

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLIT

Since leaving her relationship last November, Brown has gone through a transformation and is now embracing her life as a single woman. "I get to live life for me," Brown exclaimed. "My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier."

After her spiritual divorce, she left Arizona and relocated to Salt Lake City. "We got here [Salt Lake City] and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home," she explained. "It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful."