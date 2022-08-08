Christine Brown Leaves Husband Kody, Remaining Sister Wives Scramble In Season 17 Preview

The former flames' divorce will take center stage of the new season, and it appears that their break up has had a trickling effect on the patriarch, as well as his relationships with the other sister wives.

SISTER WIVES' KODY BROWN LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER MAJOR CHANGE, LEAVES FANS SHOCKED

"My heart is broken," Kody tells remaining wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn, later screaming at Christine in front of the other ladies, "You never tried to have a really good relationship with these people and that's the reason I'm pissed off. Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years."

Before storming off, Kody adds: "All the sacrifices that I've made to love you."