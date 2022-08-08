Christine Brown Leaves Husband Kody, Remaining Sister Wives Scramble In Season 17 Preview
The end of Christine and Kody Brown's marriage is about to unfold on Season 17 of Sister Wives — and it is guaranteed to be nothing short of a can't-miss spectacle.
“I feel like to Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important," Christine confesses in the bombshell first look of the upcoming Sister Wives season.
"It's been heartbreaking being your wife for years," she tells Kody, 53, during an emotional conversation between the now-exes.
"I have decided to leave. I’m going to leave Kody," the 50-year-old — who announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021 — adds in the sneak peak, which dropped Monday, August 8. “I agreed to be a sister wife but I agreed to be an equal wife."
The former flames' divorce will take center stage of the new season, and it appears that their break up has had a trickling effect on the patriarch, as well as his relationships with the other sister wives.
SISTER WIVES' KODY BROWN LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER MAJOR CHANGE, LEAVES FANS SHOCKED
"My heart is broken," Kody tells remaining wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn, later screaming at Christine in front of the other ladies, "You never tried to have a really good relationship with these people and that's the reason I'm pissed off. Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years."
Before storming off, Kody adds: "All the sacrifices that I've made to love you."
As their non-traditional family shows major cracks in their relationships, the other reality star women also share their concerns for what is to come.
“He’s no longer acting as my husband here," Janelle admits of Kody, whom she was seen butting heads with in the previous season over his strict COVID-19 guidelines. "I don’t think we have a family anymore."
Meanwhile, Meri is also seen struggling with the family's blistering dynamic, and in an unlikely turn of events, Kody's favored wife, Robyn, turns to her for help in repairing their group.
“Hang on with me, OK?” Robyn asks the mother-of-one, insisting: “We have to rebuild.”
Sister Wives fans have been itching to see the aftermath of Christine and Kody's split since last year, with viewers suspecting Janelle may be the next wife to go — if she hasn't already.
WHO IS LEON BROWN? LEARN MORE ABOUT 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN'S CHILD WHO RECENTLY CAME OUT AS TRANSGENDER
Last season not only saw Kody reveal he was "not interested in having an intimate marriage" with Christine anymore, but him also romantically closing the door on his relationship with Meri, who has shown her loyalty to the family despite her barely-there marriage.
Meri is Kody's first wife, with the two having tied the knot in 1990, but he legally divorced her in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from another relationship. Janelle entered into a spiritual union with Kody in 1993, one year before he spiritually wed Christine.
Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.