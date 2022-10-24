Christine Brown Splits From Kody, Resulting In Tension With Other Sister Wives: 'I Just Hope They Don't Hate Me'

And while the ladies appear wrapped up in the end of Kody's relationship with Christine, Robyn points out that he still has remaining marriages to keep alive. "He still has marriages with us," Kody's "favorite" wife tells the cameras, "and he still has to fix them or he's going to ruin every single one of them."

With one wife walking out the door, Kody now has to work on the unions he built with the other ladies — but some of those relationships may be beyond repair. Kody is seen confessing to Janelle, 53, that they have "been acting like we weren't a married couple for most of our marriage."