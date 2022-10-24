Christine Brown Splits From Kody, Resulting In Tension With Other Sister Wives: 'I Just Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown leaving her unconventional family has put a major strain on the rest of her sister wives and their husband.
In a sneak peek at the newly-released Season 17 Sister Wives supertease, Christine is seen preparing to leave the family's base Flagstaff, Arizona, and head to Utah with her and Kody Brown's youngest, Truely — and her family is not taking the major change well.
"I just hope they don't hate me," the mother-of-six — who announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021 after more than 25 years together — says in a confessional.
Unfortunately for Christine, her sister wives made it quite obvious about how they felt about the family being broken apart, with Meri sarcastically saying to the cameras, "Congratulations, you're leaving the family. Like, I don't know what I'm supposed to say to this."
Kody appears to be taking the split the worst of the reality star family members, as he is seen screaming at Christine during one point of the teaser, saying she is "ruining the [family's] way [of life] rather than being accountable."
"You're like, 'I'm divorced. I'm leaving. I'm done with you,'" Kody, 53, says as his ex-wife looks distraught, with Janelle being left to comfort her former sister wife once the patriarch drives off.
Later in the teaser, the family is seen together for Christine's last night — and the division between the women couldn't be clearer. While Christine and her children stand with Janelle and hers, Robyn and her kids are on the opposite side with the father-of-18.
"I don't want to see Christine ever again," Kody candidly says, as Meri admits she is "feeling betrayed" by Christine's actions and "can't imagine" how the father of her child is handling this all.
And while the ladies appear wrapped up in the end of Kody's relationship with Christine, Robyn points out that he still has remaining marriages to keep alive. "He still has marriages with us," Kody's "favorite" wife tells the cameras, "and he still has to fix them or he's going to ruin every single one of them."
With one wife walking out the door, Kody now has to work on the unions he built with the other ladies — but some of those relationships may be beyond repair. Kody is seen confessing to Janelle, 53, that they have "been acting like we weren't a married couple for most of our marriage."
Janelle, however, doesn't seem to be on the same page as Kody, saying: "If he can't handle my independence, I don't know if this works for me anymore."
Kody's relationship with Meri doesn't appear to be going any better either, as he admits he "doesn't really consider myself married" to his first wife.
"If she wanted to move on and marry another," Kody says, "she wouldn't get an argument with me."
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.