Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven it, he hasn’t leveled it before, and he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He doesn’t know what he’s doing."

Though Kody credited the RV for creating tension between the two, Gabriel had other thoughts on why he and his father appeared to be estranged. "Me and my dad, we don’t talk as much as we used to,” he said in his own interview. "Ever since we talked about COVID and stuff and I voiced how I did not appreciate how he was handling it, tension has been really high."