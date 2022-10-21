Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals Kids '100%' Support Her Decision To Leave Kody: 'They All See That I’m Much Happier'

The former flames spiritually wed in 1994, with Christine revealing in the 2010 premiere of the family’s hit series that she "wanted sister wives more than a husband for a good time of my life." However, after more than 25 years of marriage, Christine decided she was ready to walk away from her unconventional life, making the move from Arizona to Utah.

Though Kody wanted to hold off on telling their youngest about their split in hopes that they could rekindle things, Truely accidentally learned of the end of their union by overhearing a conversation between her mom and sister. Since the cat was already out of the bag, Christine had to then discuss the situation with Truely without Kody's consent on what would be said.