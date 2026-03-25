Chuck Norris Was 'Stunned' When He First Met His Secret Love Child Later in Life: 'The Moment I Saw Dina, I Saw Myself'

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Chuck Norris' biggest scandals have resurfaced after the athlete passed away at age 86 on March 20. Perhaps the most shocking secret about the actor was his confession that he cheated on first wife Dianne Holechek and fathered a child with another woman. The fling with a lady named Johanna Brady allegedly occurred in 1962 when she was just 19.

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Inside Chuck Norris' Affair

Source: mega Prior to his death, Chuck Norris revealed he fathered a child when he cheated on his first wife.

Norris was in the "military police" in Riverside, Calif., and "waiting to be discharged" when he met Brady. At the time, Holechek was on a trip to Los Angeles. "For the next few weeks, I saw her every night," Norris admitted in a 2004 interview of spending time with Brady. "To my shame, I never told Johanna I was married."

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Source: chuck norris/facebook The athlete said they are now 'one big joyful family.'

The Walker, Texas Ranger alum claimed he didn't know Brady became pregnant with his child until years later when she requested child support for their daughter, Dina. Dina was unaware Norris was her father until she was 16, and she decided to reach out to him by sending a letter in 1991. In her message, she told the star she was his "daughter from an experience." She explained she never contacted him until then because her mom told her Norris was married and she didn't want to "interfere with your family."

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Source: mega Chuck Norris recalled meeting daughter Dina in his 2004 memoir.

The father and daughter wound up meeting in person. "I walked into the living room and nearly had my breath knocked out of me," he wrote in his 2004 memoir, Against All Odds. "There, standing before me, was a beautiful young lady. I was stunned, but the moment I saw her, I knew. I didn’t need DNA or blood tests; there was no doubt in my mind that she was my daughter."

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'Now We're One Big Joyful Family!'

Source: chuck norris/facebook Chuck Norris had five kids in total.

"The moment I saw Dina, I saw myself," he recalled in an interview. "Then I met Johanna for the first time since 1962, and that was very special. Now we're one big joyful family!" Norris also has two kids with Holechek and two with wife Gena O'Kelley, whom we wed in 1998.

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How Did Chuck Norris Die?

Source: @chucknorris/instagram Chuck Norris passed away on March 20 at age 86.