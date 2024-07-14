OK Magazine
What Is Lindsay Hubbard's Net Worth? How the 'Summer House' Star Makes Her Money

Jul. 14 2024

This soon-to-be mama is raking in the cash!

According to reports, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has a net worth of $1.1 million.

Lindsay Hubbard recently revealed she is pregnant.

The reality TV personality — who recently announced she is pregnant — has made most of her money from being a full-time cast member on the Bravo show for the last eight seasons, as each star makes between $10,000-$20,000 an episode.

Since Hubbard is a mainstay cast member, she likely earns $20,000 an episode, making her salary about $340,000 per season.

In addition to reality TV, in 2016, the blonde beauty started her own firm, Hubb House Public Relations, after serving as a director for Fingerprint Communications.

As mentioned on Summer House, Hubbard has spoken about being a full-time influencer, though it is unclear how much she makes from each brand deal. Some companies she has worked with include Clear Blue pregnancy tests, Cheez-it and Kleinfeld Bridal.

Lindsay Hubbard has been on all eight seasons of 'Summer House.'

The 37-year-old also recently opened up her own Airbnb property in Nashville, Tenn.

While exclusively speaking with OK! in June, the star noted how she was going to be “focusing on financial success” this year, mentioning Hubb House Nashville.

“I hustled to get it up and running between January and February. I started renting it in March, and it's renting out like every single week, sometimes multiple times,” she shared.

As for if she is planning to expand her real estate venture, Hubbard said, “I would love to franchise the Hubb House, go to another city, maybe Florida or Austin, Texas.”

Lindsay Hubbard is welcoming her first child with her current boyfriend, whom she started dating in January.

Elsewhere in the interview, the celeb revealed she's staying positive going into the warmer months following her broken engagement to costar Carl Radke.

“I'm looking forward to just having a really fun summer,” she stated. “Obviously, the last couple of summers have been a little intense for me.”

Lindsay Hubbard was previously engaged to 'Summer House' costar Carl Radke before they called it off.

“I feel light, free, happy and excited to just have a really good summer,” Hubbard added.

Though she was looking forward to a chill summer, the Bravolebrity will be dealing with the effects of pregnancy, as she recently surprised fans with news that she and her mystery boyfriend will be welcoming their first child.

“I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey 🙏🥰 But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world,” she penned on Instagram July 5.

“It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)! Our little cub is already so so loved! Thank you for all of the sweet comments, love, and support! We are truly over the moon right now!❣️,” Hubbard gushed.

