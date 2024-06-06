Summer House's Jesse Solomon Says He's 'Flattered' by Fans Shipping Him and Married Costar Amanda Batula: 'It's Good-Natured Fun'
It’s all in good fun!
While exclusively speaking to OK! at the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research's Young Professionals Committee's Annual Midsummer Angel Gala to Benefit Cancer Research at The Bowery Hotel, on Tuesday, June 4, Summer House star Jesse Solomon discussed how he felt about fans shipping him and his married costar Amanda Batula.
“It's flattering,” he said of the online buzz, which both he and Batula have teased on social media.
“Amanda is one of my close friends' wives, so it's all just like in good-natured fun. And that's all it is,” Solomon, who made his Bravo debut on Season 8 of the show, explained.
Fan speculation began when viewers thought the pair seemed flirty in certain footage from the show.
In response, Batula shared a TikTok with a sound that said, “I’m married,” in reference to the drama.
Meanwhile, Solomon fueled the rumors with a post, which he jokingly captioned, “I love @amandabatula‘s cans 😉,” referring to a can of Loverboy, the alcoholic seltzer company Amanda and her husband, Kyle Cooke, created.
Though Batula is not the woman for Solomon, during the interview, the single hunk shared what he’s looking for in a potential partner.
“I would say my type is smart and attractive. And I always need someone silly,” he stated.
As for what his ideal date would entail, Solomon, 31, said, “I like going to places with character. I like atypical first dates. Anything besides sitting across the table and having a personality interview over drinks.”
The Bravolebrity then revealed, “I went on a lunch date yesterday. I actually really enjoyed it. It was way more casual.”
In addition to being vulnerable about his love life on Season 8 of Summer House, Solomon also confessed he is a two-time cancer survivor, which is why the event was extra important to him.
“I'm excited. It's a good cause, and I'm anxious and excited to hear more,” Solomon said of the gala, noting that since he has become a “D-list” celebrity, it has been “so amazing to get invited to things like this. It's been amazing to get involved with the American Cancer Society and some other nonprofits.”
Though Solomon could not spill as to whether fans would see him on Season 9 of the show, he did confess, “I will be in the Hamptons this summer, whether I'm on TV or not.”
The Summer House reunion part 1 airs on Thursday, June 6, on Bravo.