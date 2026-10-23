Cindy Crawford Is Having a 'Hard' Time Getting 'Through Each Day' After Son Presley's Death, Says Insider: 'The Grief Stays With Her'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
Cindy Crawford is struggling to cope with the death of her 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber, a source close to the family recently revealed to a publication.
"The grief stays with her throughout the day. It's still hard to get through every day. Every day feels difficult because of the sadness," the insider shared.
Gerber died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility after an apparent overdose and cardiac arrest.
Crawford Feels Presley's Absence Each Morning
The source said the 60-year-old model is "overwhelmed by how much she misses Presley" from the moment she "wakes up in the morning."
Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, have been relying on their support network in Los Angeles following their son's death. The couple has also been spending "a lot of time" with their daughter, Kaia Gerber, 25, the insider disclosed.
"No one is expecting them to get back to normal. Everyone is just there for whatever they need that day," the source added. "There's still so much sadness."
The Family Recently Paid Tribute to Presley
On October 18, Cindy, Rande and Kaia addressed their loss in a joint statement posted on Instagram. The message reflected on the 27 years they shared with Presley and the qualities they treasured in him.
"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother," the family wrote.
"We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever," they continued. "We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability."
- Presley Gerber Embraced Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Final Public Appearance at Mental Health Event Before Death at 27
- Presley Gerber's Family 'Saddened Beyond Words' After His Death at 27, Insider Says as They Blast Claims His Struggles Were Caused by 'Absent Hollywood Parents'
- Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Son Presley Dead at 27
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Kaia Remembered Her Brother's Gentle Nature
In a separate Instagram tribute to her older brother, Kaia reflected on the loss.
"Prez, I don't have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along," she wrote. "Words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth."
The model also recalled how Presley always had a positive attitude.
"You met cruelty not with anger, but with confusion. And curiosity," Kaia continued. "You believed people were inherently good because, Presley, you are inherently good."
"And somehow, through all of it, I got to be your sister, your lucky eternal witness, watching you do the most hard-core, heavy metal thing anyone can do: you stayed soft," she added.
Presley Spoke Openly About His Struggles
Before his death, Presley had discussed his mental health and substance use on social media and during public appearances. He also openly shared his experiences with medication and the effects it had on his well-being.
Presley emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to feel vulnerable.
"The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself," he revealed at a June 11 event attended by his parents, according to a publication.