Cindy Crawford Says She’s 'Beyond Heartbroken' About Son Presley’s Death in First Statement: 'Til We Meet Again Our Sweet Boy'

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"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother," she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the influencer. "We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability," she penned.

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"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia 🪽," Cindy concluded, while also signing off the message with her husband Rande Gerber and their daughter, Kaia. Presley died at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab center last month, and his official cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, he suffered from cardiac arrest and police officers found him dead upon their arrival.

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Santa Monica Police Detectives “are investigating the death as a suspected overdose,” the department said in a statement. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," they continued. Presley suffered with various substance and mental health issues throughout his life and was also prescribed ketamine prior to his death.