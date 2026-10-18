Cindy Crawford Says She’s 'Beyond Heartbroken' About Son Presley’s Death in First Statement: 'Til We Meet Again Our Sweet Boy'
Oct. 18 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford shared her first statement regarding her son Presley's death on Sunday, October 18.
The supermodel, 60, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about her eldest child, who died on September 20 at the age of 27.
"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother," she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the influencer.
"We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability," she penned.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia 🪽," Cindy concluded, while also signing off the message with her husband Rande Gerber and their daughter, Kaia.
Presley died at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab center last month, and his official cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, he suffered from cardiac arrest and police officers found him dead upon their arrival.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Santa Monica Police Detectives “are investigating the death as a suspected overdose,” the department said in a statement.
“At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," they continued.
Presley suffered with various substance and mental health issues throughout his life and was also prescribed ketamine prior to his death.
Cindy and her family have been keep low profiles in the weeks following her son's death, while Kaia, 25, has been taking cover at her Los Angeles home with boyfriend Lewis Pullman.
Last month, a source told a publication how Rande, 64, Cindy and Kaia were feeling amid the tragedy.
"The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words," the insider noted. "Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others."
Another source explained: "Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved."