Inside the Luxury Rehab Center Where Presley Gerber Died at Age 27: Ocean Views, In-Home Movie Theater and More
Oct. 10 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber died at age 27 inside a luxury Santa Monica rehabilitation facility OK! can reveal offered him ocean views, chef-prepared meals and an in-home movie theater – and it has also become a source of tension among some neighbors.
Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 60, and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, 64, was found dead at Resolutions Living on September 20 after emergency services responded to a possible overdose.
He had reportedly checked into the facility the previous night following years of struggles with drugs, panic attacks and his mental health. Authorities are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, although an official cause has not been determined.
A neighbor living two doors from the facility said ambulances had previously been called to the property and claimed some residents had opposed having a treatment center on their street.
They also told Daily Mail: "I saw the ambulance Sunday morning. It's really sad, but it's not the first time there have been ambulances here. It's a rehab facility, what do you expect? No one wanted a rehab, halfway-house on our block, but there was really nothing we could do about it."
Resolutions Living is owned and founded by Dr. Reza Nabavi, who is also its clinical director. According to its website, the facility occupies a three-story property in what it describes as the "prestigious northern section" of Santa Monica, with views across the ocean and city.
Its amenities include spacious accommodation, outdoor seating, a movie theater and gym.
Residents are offered chef-prepared meals and stocked pantries, while staff are available around the clock.
The center says its program provides "the structure, recreational opportunities, life skills, vocational coaching, accountability, and community necessary" for people recovering from mental health conditions, addiction and co-occurring disorders.
Residents can also participate in communal dinners, movie nights and organized outings.
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The neighbor said the operator subsequently acquired another neighboring property and installed a pickleball court, increasing activity around the homes.
Federal protections, including the Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, restrict discriminatory local housing practices involving people with disabilities, including some people recovering from addiction.
The neighbor who spoke to the Mail added: "The guy who bought the property got it at a good price and then when the house next door went up for sale, he grabbed that one too. So now it's two big houses next to each other. These are really nice houses. I think he has at least seven beds in each house, if not more. He built a pickleball court in the second house, so now we hear the pickleball noise pretty much round the clock. Since it's a rehab, like a halfway house, there are laws that say you can't discriminate, which is why they were allowed to create one here. When the third house went on sale, I thought, 'Oh no, this same guy is going to expand the rehab, and soon the whole block will be a rehab center.'"
The cost of Presley's stay is unknown, but stays at luxury facilities can range from around $5,000 to $15,000 per day.
Santa Monica police confirmed officers attended the Berkeley Street property.
A department statement said: "On September 20, 2026, at approximately 9.35am, Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose in the 1000 block of Berkeley Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased. SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing."
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had completed an autopsy., but had not determined Presley's official cause of death.
Cindy and Rande were subsequently photographed leaving their son's Hollywood home in a black Range Rover. The model sat in the passenger seat wearing dark sunglasses while Rande drove.
The couple also has a daughter, model Kaia Gerber, 25. Presley is said to have been staying with roommates in a separate house on the treatment center's grounds.