'This Party Sucks So Bad Without You': Kaia Gerber Says She’s 'Learning' How to Go on Without Her Late Brother Presley in Heartbreaking Tribute Nearly 1 Month After His Death

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Kaia Gerber shared a heart-wrenching statement on social media following her brother Presley's sudden death. The model, 25, posted a lengthy tribute to the influencer on Sunday, October 18, — almost one month after his passing. Alongside a video of the two siblings as children, Kaia penned: "I don't have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along." "I've read all of the books and I have none of the answers. My articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. I am, quite literally, down on my f------ knees.

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Kaia Gerber Posted a Throwback Video of Herself With Presley

View this post on Instagram Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber shared a video online of herself playing with her brother when they were kids.

She went on: "You know how much I loved being your sister. it has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with." "You were my ultimate teacher while you were here, and now i'm left wondering what i could possibly be taught in your absence," the Palm Royale actress scribed.

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Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber also posted a sweet photo of herself and Presley at the beach when they were children.

The Shards star continued: "To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else." "I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you. How to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. How to be your sister in a world that I can't reach for you in," she sobbed.

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Kaia Gerber Called Her Brother Her 'Great Protector'

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Source: MEGA Kaia and Presley Gerber shared a strong sibling bond throughout the years.

"My darling brother, I do adore you. I love my brother. My brother is dead. And this party sucks so bad without you, Prez. My best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I've ever laughed and the one true love of my life. You lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away," Kaia wrote.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber passed away last month at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab facility.

"And I love you. Only you know how much. Thank you for being here," she concluded, also adding the caption: "Love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother." Kaia and Presley — who are the children of model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — shared a very close relationship through the years.

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Presley Gerber Died on September 20 at the Age of 27

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford and her family released a joint statement about Presley Gerber's passing on October 18.