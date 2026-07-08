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Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Hunt Slams 'Tacky' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Claims

Split photo of Tavia Hunt, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA & @TAVIAHUNT/INSTAGRAM

Tavia Hunt pushed back against reports claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was chaotic.

July 8 2026, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET

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Tavia Hunt set the record straight after reports claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was disorganized.

"This is such a false narrative," Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wrote in the comments of an Instagram Reel posted by digital creator and podcast host Zack Peter.

She added, "They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines."

The comments came after a Daily Mail report claimed the couple’s wedding was “slightly chaotic,” with some guests criticizing the buffet as “tacky” and alleging celebrities, including Julia Roberts and Steven Spielberg, had to wait in line for food.

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Tavia Hunt Defends the Couple’s Big Day

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Image of Tavia Hunt called reports about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding reception a false narrative.
Source: @JUSTPLAINZACK & @TAVIAHUNT/INSTAGRAM

Tavia Hunt called reports about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding reception a false narrative.

Tavia addressed several of the report’s claims in her response, insisting the wedding was well organized from start to finish.

She said, "Every single person was seated for the ceremony," and praised the emotional exchange between the bride and groom.

"The vows were spectacular — beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect," Tavia wrote. "It could not have been a more fabulous experience."

Tavia also criticized those spreading the claims, adding, "And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about. That is hearsay — not truth."

Her response drew attention as fans on social media continued to discuss details surrounding the highly publicized wedding.

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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Celebration

Image of Tavia Hunt said every guest was seated for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ceremony and praised their vows.
Source: MEGA

Tavia Hunt said every guest was seated for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ceremony and praised their vows.

A source told People that Travis and Taylor were "beaming" throughout the celebration and appeared to enjoy every moment of the evening.

"A huge smile never left either of their faces," the insider shared.

According to the source, the couple planned a "whimsical" secret garden-themed wedding that focused on creating a memorable experience for their guests.

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Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked happy throughout their wedding celebration.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked happy throughout their wedding celebration.

The reception reportedly included "so many games," raffles, and other interactive activities that kept attendees entertained and having fun throughout the night.

The source also said, "The whole evening felt very guest-centric."

They further added, "There was always something to do, see or play. There was never a dull moment."

Adam Sandler Officiated the Ceremony

Image of Adam Sandler reportedly officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Adam Sandler reportedly officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony.

People previously reported that Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony after immediately agreeing to the couple’s request.

"He was incredibly honored to be part of such a special day," a source said.

The guests who arrived were also given embroidered handkerchiefs featuring lyrics from Taylor's hit song "Blank Space" as keepsakes from the wedding, as evidenced by Maren Morris' Instagram post.

Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, adding to the star-studded celebration of the couple's wedding.

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