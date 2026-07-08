NEWS Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Hunt Slams 'Tacky' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Claims Source: MEGA & @TAVIAHUNT/INSTAGRAM Tavia Hunt pushed back against reports claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was chaotic. Ayesha Zafar July 8 2026, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tavia Hunt Defends the Couple’s Big Day

Source: @JUSTPLAINZACK & @TAVIAHUNT/INSTAGRAM Tavia Hunt called reports about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding reception a false narrative.

Tavia addressed several of the report’s claims in her response, insisting the wedding was well organized from start to finish. She said, "Every single person was seated for the ceremony," and praised the emotional exchange between the bride and groom. "The vows were spectacular — beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect," Tavia wrote. "It could not have been a more fabulous experience." Tavia also criticized those spreading the claims, adding, "And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about. That is hearsay — not truth." Her response drew attention as fans on social media continued to discuss details surrounding the highly publicized wedding.

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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Celebration

Source: MEGA Tavia Hunt said every guest was seated for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ceremony and praised their vows.

A source told People that Travis and Taylor were "beaming" throughout the celebration and appeared to enjoy every moment of the evening. "A huge smile never left either of their faces," the insider shared. According to the source, the couple planned a "whimsical" secret garden-themed wedding that focused on creating a memorable experience for their guests.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked happy throughout their wedding celebration.

The reception reportedly included "so many games," raffles, and other interactive activities that kept attendees entertained and having fun throughout the night. The source also said, "The whole evening felt very guest-centric." They further added, "There was always something to do, see or play. There was never a dull moment."

Adam Sandler Officiated the Ceremony