'Purely Organic': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Not 'a Marketing Stunt,' Says Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt
Travis Kelce is not the only one largely benefiting from his relationship with Taylor Swift!
While on a segment of Mad Money with Jim Cramer last week, the Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, admitted the superstars’ romance has helped increase viewership and the Chiefs’ female fanbase. However, he confirmed the lovebirds’ relationship was not a set up.
“It was purely organic,” he spilled.
“When they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it’s a marketing stunt.’ But no, it’s very real. And as I said, the most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them,” Hunt explained.
The CEO continued: “We’re so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor in their relationship.”
Hunt then recalled meeting the pop princess “at one of the many games that she’s attended this year.”
“She’s just as sweet as she can be,” he confirmed.
The 58-year-old also revealed he is a Swiftie by noting he attended the Eras Tour multiple times in 2023.
“I also got to see her play here twice this past summer, and what an incredible performer,” Hunt said. “Just one of the most amazing artists of our time.”
As OK! previously reported, Hunt is not the only one in the Chiefs camp to approve of Kelce and Swift’s relationship, as on Thursday, January 18, Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat, gushed about the “Cruel Summer” singer.
During a recent interview with local outlet Starcade Media, Pat deemed Taylor a "down to earth" sweetheart after getting to know her.
"I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series," he recounted of the blonde beauty, 34.
He then expressed thanks to the star for being so willing to take pictures with his family when they first met.
"So I mean, she was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person," he shared.
An insider recently revealed Travis and Taylor are trying their best to have a "normal" relationship despite the "Dress" singer being one of the most famous women in the world and the Chiefs player being arguably one of the greatest tight ends of all time.
"They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible," the source dished of the duo, who began publicly dating after Taylor attended Travis’ game in September 2023.