TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Podcaster Thinks It's 'Strange' Savannah Has Yet to Be Interviewed by Investigative Reporter Brian Entin as Search Continues Source: NBC; @BrianEntin/Youtube A true crime podcaster said it's 'strange' that Savannah Guthrie hasn't interviewed with lead Nancy Guthrie reporter Brian Entin. Lesley Abravanel May 8 2026, Updated 11:02 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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True crime podcaster Zack Peter has actively questioned why Savannah Guthrie has not participated in an interview with NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin regarding the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” host wondered on Billy Bush’s “Hot Mics” podcast on Thursday, May 7, “Am I the only one that finds it so strange that nearly 100 days in, Savannah Guthrie hasn't spoken to Brian Entin? He's been the main guy trying to find answers re: Nancy Guthrie, and not even a 'thank you' from the family?”

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Source: Hot Mics With Billy Bush/Youtube Brian Entin is actively covering the Savannah Guthrie case.

Entin has publicly expressed his desire to interview the Today show co-host and stated he has been trying to make it happen behind the scenes. As of early April, he mentioned wanting to speak with her about the investigation into Nancy's disappearance. Entin confirmed to Us Weekly on April 8 that he has been working behind the scenes to arrange the interview. Peter has criticized the Guthrie family for their public approach to the case, specifically questioning why Savannah has shifted from initially pleading with alleged kidnappers to other, less urgent, public updates.

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Source: @BrianEntin/Youtube Brian Entin said he wants to interview Savannah Guthrie and her family.

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Am I the only one that finds it so strange than nearly 100 days in, Savannah Guthrie hasn't spoken to Brian Entin? He's been the main guy trying to find answers re: Nancy Guthrie, and not even a 'thank you' from the family? pic.twitter.com/zZpHYZhTVZ — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) May 7, 2026 Source: @zackpeter/X The podcaster suggested that the family is controlling the narrative.

The podcaster suggested that the family is controlling the narrative by avoiding critical questioning and focusing only on friendly, in-house interviews (such as on Today) rather than with independent reporters like Entin, who has been leading on-the-ground coverage of the case from Tucson. Savannah did an exclusive interview with her colleague Hoda Kotb on Today in late March, but has otherwise avoided in-depth interviews about the investigation.

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Source: @TODAY/Youtube Savannah Guthrie sat down with Hoda Kotb in March.

Replying to a commenter who wrote, “Why on earth would she speak to him and platform the nonexistent @NewsNationTV? She has an NBC, and they have viewers, ratings, and $$$$,” Zack said, “And yet never even utilized NBC in the first month of her mother's disappearance... Entin is the only one keeping this story still alive.” The FBI is currently performing advanced testing on a "potentially critical" DNA sample recovered from Nancy's home. This sample, described as "mixed DNA" from multiple individuals, was recently transferred from a private lab to the FBI's specialized facilities.

Source: MEGA FBI Director Kash Patel has publicly criticized the Pima County Sheriff's Department.