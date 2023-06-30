Claudia Conway Models Revealing Dress During Night Out in Miami After Becoming a Playboy Bunny: Photos
Claudia Conway recently hit the streets of Miami!
On Thursday, June 29, the daughter of former senior advisors to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and George Conway, shared some sensual snaps while in the Sunshine State.
"Happy birthday grimace," she wrote alongside a short clip and two photos of herself in a revealing leopard print cutout dress. The new Playboy Bunny's fans then took to her comments section to praise the look.
"Literally perfect," one follower penned, while another claimed, "I'm in love w u."
"Gorgina mamas," a third joked, while a fourth user said, "She's an icon she's a legend she IS the moment."
Prior to the blonde beauty's seductive upload, she announced her latest gig as a Playboy Bunny in May. Following the news, the 18-year-old shared the reasoning behind her decision.
"the only comment i'll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn't. my body was taken from me," she tweeted on May 23.
"now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else's. i have full control of my body and my voice," she continued. "i believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you. autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities — reclaim them. sending you all light and love on this tuesday."
In response, fans raved over the candid message from the politician's daughter.
"Very strong and beautiful words Claudia. Your story is one for you to tell," one user wrote, while another said, "You go, girl. I know you are going to be great. You already are."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third noted, "Live the story you want to live."
Last month, Playboy debuted Claudia's new job on their Instagram for the first time. "Introducing your newest Bunny: @claudiamconway," they said next to a photo of Claudia. "See her exclusive content, only on @PlayboyCenterfold."