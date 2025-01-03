Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca Glows in Pink Bikini Alongside Her Son 1 Month After Domestic Violence Case Was Dropped: Photos
Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood is going into 2025 with positive vibes — just one month after her domestic violence case was dropped.
In new photos, the star, 31, seemed happy as she posed alongside her son, Titan, 6, whom she shares with Alexander Wraith.
"2025 love and light," she captioned photos of herself wearing a pink bikini while clutching onto her tot as they lounged poolside.
Of course, people were elated to see the Juror #2 star in good spirits. One person wrote, "I hope 2025 will be a wonderful year for you & your family, Francesca. ❤️✌🏻," while another said, "Happy New Year Francesca for you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "You look absolutely stunning 😍," while a fourth gushed, "Titan is a beautiful boy!"
As OK! previously reported, Francesca had quite a dramatic end of the year when she was arrested in Beverly Hills in mid-October.
TMZ reported that the actress had allegedly gotten into physical and verbal argument with her boyfriend on October 12. The boyfriend, who was not named, apparently called the police, with the report claiming he had some injuries. Both of them were spoken to by law enforcement at the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Francesca was last linked to Wraith, but police didn't confirm if he was the one who called authorities.
One month later, it was revealed that the District Attorney decided not to prosecute because there was insufficient evidence.
Prior to the incident, the mom-of-one said her little boy is enjoying seeing his grandfather on the big screen.
“[Titan] loves watching his old movies, he loves the Dirty Harry movies,” she told Us Weekly. “And it’s great because a lot of them I haven’t seen, so I get to kind of watch some of these movies that I never saw because we never sat down and watched them growing up.”
“To see him have this understanding at such a young age, and this curiosity that I’m definitely trying to feed into as much as possible, is really fun,” she added, noting Titan wants to be a director because of the legendary Hollywood star, 94.