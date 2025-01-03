Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca Glows in Pink Bikini Alongside Her Son 1 Month After Domestic Violence Case Was Dropped: Photos

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood is going into 2025 with positive vibes — just one month after her domestic violence case was dropped.

In new photos, the star, 31, seemed happy as she posed alongside her son, Titan, 6, whom she shares with Alexander Wraith.

"2025 love and light," she captioned photos of herself wearing a pink bikini while clutching onto her tot as they lounged poolside.