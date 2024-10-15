or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > clint eastwood
OK LogoNEWS

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca Released on $50K Bail After Felony Domestic Violence Arrest

Photo of Francesca Eastwood
Source: MEGA

Francesca Eastwood was arrested on October 12.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Francesca Eastwood has been released from jail on $50,000 bail after she was taken into police custody on felony domestic violence charges this weekend.

Clint Eastwood's daughter, 31, was arrested on Saturday, October 12, after a fight with her boyfriend allegedly became physical. Law enforcement officials claimed the pair had been driving in Beverly Hills and were arguing in their vehicle when the man called the police for help.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood daughter francesca bail domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

Francesca Eastwood reportedly posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail.

Cops reportedly told him to drive to the Safety Zone located at the Beverly Hills Police Department where officers saw "visible injuries on the boyfriend," according to a news outlet. Francesca was then arrested for felony domestic violence.

Sources claimed Francesca's partner "refused medical aid" at the time of the arrest.

Although the boyfriend was not identified in the initial reports, Francesca is believed to still be seeing actor Alexander Wraith. The couple shares one son, Titan, who recently turned 6 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood daughter francesca bail domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood shares daughter Francesca with Frances Fisher.

Article continues below advertisement

The famed actor and director welcomed daughter Francesca with ex Frances Fisher in 1993.

As OK! previously reported, Francesca recently gushed over what an "amazing" grandfather her dad has been to her son, despite being tough on her growing up.

MORE ON:
clint eastwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
francesca eastwood arrested
Source: MEGA

Francesca Eastwood welcomed son Titan with ex-boyfriend Alexander Wraith.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid," she said in an August interview. "And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong. But it's lovely."

"They're fantastic, and they're so present," she continued of her only child and the 94-year-old filmmaker. "It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."

Article continues below advertisement

Francesca revealed that despite her strict upbringing, she had the privilege of visiting her parents on set while they filmed.

"At the time, I don't know if I appreciated it that much, but looking back — they kind of dragged me around with them, and they really included me and had me visit," she added. "That was always one of the only things that they always spoke to me like an adult about. Anything filmmaking, anything acting, whether it was watching movies or sitting behind the camera, watching them direct, sitting in hair and makeup, all this stuff."

TMZ reported Francesca's arrest.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.