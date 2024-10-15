Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca Released on $50K Bail After Felony Domestic Violence Arrest
Francesca Eastwood has been released from jail on $50,000 bail after she was taken into police custody on felony domestic violence charges this weekend.
Clint Eastwood's daughter, 31, was arrested on Saturday, October 12, after a fight with her boyfriend allegedly became physical. Law enforcement officials claimed the pair had been driving in Beverly Hills and were arguing in their vehicle when the man called the police for help.
Cops reportedly told him to drive to the Safety Zone located at the Beverly Hills Police Department where officers saw "visible injuries on the boyfriend," according to a news outlet. Francesca was then arrested for felony domestic violence.
Sources claimed Francesca's partner "refused medical aid" at the time of the arrest.
Although the boyfriend was not identified in the initial reports, Francesca is believed to still be seeing actor Alexander Wraith. The couple shares one son, Titan, who recently turned 6 years old.
The famed actor and director welcomed daughter Francesca with ex Frances Fisher in 1993.
As OK! previously reported, Francesca recently gushed over what an "amazing" grandfather her dad has been to her son, despite being tough on her growing up.
"You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid," she said in an August interview. "And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong. But it's lovely."
"They're fantastic, and they're so present," she continued of her only child and the 94-year-old filmmaker. "It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."
Francesca revealed that despite her strict upbringing, she had the privilege of visiting her parents on set while they filmed.
"At the time, I don't know if I appreciated it that much, but looking back — they kind of dragged me around with them, and they really included me and had me visit," she added. "That was always one of the only things that they always spoke to me like an adult about. Anything filmmaking, anything acting, whether it was watching movies or sitting behind the camera, watching them direct, sitting in hair and makeup, all this stuff."
