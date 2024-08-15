Clint Eastwood Was a 'Very Strict' Dad to Daughter Francesca But Is a 'Doting' Grandpa to Her Son, Actress Admits
Clint Eastwood has gone soft!
In a new interview, daughter Francesca Eastwood called the actor an "amazing" grandfather to her son, Titan, 5 — though she noted he wasn't always so mushy during her own upbringing.
"You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid," the 31-year-old told a news outlet. "And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong. But it's lovely."
"They're fantastic, and they're so present," the mom-of-one continued of the movie star, 94, and her mother, Frances Fisher, 72. "It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."
Francesca — who welcomed her tot with boyfriend Alexander Wraith in 2018 — said that despite having to abide by her parents' rules, they did allow her to come to their Hollywood sets.
"At the time, I don't know if I appreciated it that much, but looking back — they kind of dragged me around with them, and they really included me and had me visit," the Jersey Boys star recalled.
"That was always one of the only things that they always spoke to me like an adult about. Anything filmmaking, anything acting, whether it was watching movies or sitting behind the camera, watching them direct, sitting in hair and makeup, all this stuff," she added.
As OK! reported, Clint recently endured a hardship in his personal life, as longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera suddenly passed away at age 61 last month.
"Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," the Dirty Harry actor expressed in a public statement.
Her cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as a contributing factor.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The couple started dating in 2014 but kept their romance mostly away from the spotlight.
Clint's son Scott Eastwood, 38, shared a positive update on his dad just this week, as when a reporter asked how the movie icon was holding up after the tragedy, the Hollywood hunk replied, "He is doing OK. Thank you for asking."
Fox News spoke to Francesca.