Clint Eastwood Sparks Fears Of Health Decline Amongst Friends After Not Being Seen For 408 Days
Clint Eastwood has friends worried about his mental and physical state.
The 92-year-old film icon has been keeping to himself for the past 408 days and not seeking out any new work, leaving pals to wonder if his reclusiveness has been due to possible health complications.
"Clint has always enjoyed great health and been vital and active despite his advancing age, but the fact that he hasn't been around as much lately has a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him," an insider told Radar of Eastwood.
"It's hard to imagine him in anything other than fine form but Father Time catches up to all of us," the source continued of the legendary director, who said last year that he had no plans to retire any time soon.
"I've gotten to the point where I wondered if that was enough, but not to the point where I decided it was," Eastwood explained in a 2021 interview, where he discussed his 2021 box office bomb Cry Macho. "If you roll out a few turkeys, they'll tell you soon enough."
“I never think about it,” he continued of whether he'll continue acting into his old age. “If I’m not the same guy, I don’t want to know anything about it. I might not like the new guy. I might think, ‘What am I doing with this idiot?’”
When asked if he was looking forward to any projects in the future, Eastwood simply noted, “I don’t have anything percolating at the moment."
"I didn’t have anything percolating before this one. If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I’m open to it," he added.
According to a physician who has not treated the American Sniper director, Eastwood's gaunt appearance during his last known citing in February 2022 may be cause for alarm.
"It looks like he has weak bones or significant osteoporosis because of the deep curve in his upper back. But everyone loses bone with aging," the doctor noted.
The LA Times spoke to Eastwood in 2021.