'Off Her Meds': Roseanne Barr Mocked for Screaming About Democrats Overthrowing the Government to a Half-Empty Crowd at Tucker Carlson's Event

The clip was shared on social media, where Barr was compared to a "manic homeless person yelling on the side of the street."

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Barr's rant and wrote, "Rosanne is off her meds. Many of these people are clearly mentally unwell. Don't vote against your own interests based off a bored, rich, washed-up comedian who has all day to play on the Q-anon, brainwashing message boards and has nothing in common with busy, working Americans."

Another X user commented, "They're emptying their asylums into half-empty, midsized venues all over America."

A third person joked, "You'd think they'd have some minimum number of tickets to sell before committing to show up. You know, for self-respect."