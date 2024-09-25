'Off Her Meds': Roseanne Barr Mocked for Screaming About Democrats Overthrowing the Government to a Half-Empty Crowd at Tucker Carlson's Event
Former sitcom actress Roseanne Barr was ridiculed for claiming Democrats "overthrew" the government in 2020.
Barr, who has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, repeatedly claimed the last election was "rigged" and has campaigned for the New York businessman for months.
During a live event with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the 71-year-old conservative comedian stood up, turned to the audience and yelled, "They overthrew the government of our country, and they haven't even answered for it, and that p----- me off!"
Someone in the front row caught Barr's screaming session on tape and panned over to the audience to show a mostly emptied arena and only a few people on the ground level cheering her on.
The clip was shared on social media, where Barr was compared to a "manic homeless person yelling on the side of the street."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Barr's rant and wrote, "Rosanne is off her meds. Many of these people are clearly mentally unwell. Don't vote against your own interests based off a bored, rich, washed-up comedian who has all day to play on the Q-anon, brainwashing message boards and has nothing in common with busy, working Americans."
Another X user commented, "They're emptying their asylums into half-empty, midsized venues all over America."
A third person joked, "You'd think they'd have some minimum number of tickets to sell before committing to show up. You know, for self-respect."
- 8 Hollywood Beauties Who've Admitted to Getting a Nose Job: From Tori Spelling to Jennifer Aniston and More
- 10 of the Worst National Anthem Renditions of All Time: From Ingrid Andress to Roseanne Barr and More
- Roseanne Barr Pushes Theory Michelle Obama Will Run for President With Hillary Clinton as Her Running Mate: 'It's Going to Be a Big Show'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Barr revealed her family "deserted her" after she went all-in on supporting Trump.
She told Newsmax, "They're my kids. I still have Democrat kids, so God help me, and my mom too is still a Democrat. I have tried like h---, and my g-- brother and g-- sister. I tried like h--- and now they don't even talk to me. I try to text them, and they don't take my texts. Whatever!"
The host interviewing the comedian attempted to comfort her by saying, "Roseanne, we still love you here at Newsmax."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Barr has spiraled after becoming a hardcore Trump supporter, going on long rants via social media about President Joe Biden and denying that six million Jews died in WW2.
"Nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated," Barr, who said she is Jewish herself, wrote in 2023.