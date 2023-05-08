Don Lemon Plotting Explosive Revenge Tell-All About CNN Execs After Abrupt Firing, Spills Source: 'He's Looking for Payback!'
Don Lemon isn't going down without a fight. Though the axed CNN personality has been all smiles since learning he got the boot from the famed network, he is apparently overwhelmed with anger and plotting his revenge.
According to insiders, the 57-year-old is planning to write a tell-all blasting cable network execs who threw him under the bus after he was fired without warning.
“Don feels like he’s been a gold solider at CNN and that he’s a scapegoat for the failure of the morning show he was forced to co-host with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins,” a source spilled to Radar. “He’s looking for payback!”
They added: “Don says he will reveal where the bodies are buried and will shine a damaging spotlight on execs and anchors whose behavior is WORSE than his."
Lemon is reportedly owed about $25 million under a new contract signed last September but lawyered up after CNN execs slammed his version of the termination. The controversial host was said to be livid after he lost his primetime show in November 2022 and was sent to CNN This Morning — where his misogynistic antics landed him in the hot seat with his co-hosts and viewers.
Though Lemon is ready to go head-to-head with the network, the insider suggested he may have breached his contract after he spilled the beans about him losing his job before CNN could release a joint statement.
As OK! reported, Lemon took to Twitter on Monday, April 24, to announced his termination, with him claiming he found out about the firing by his agent as opposed to someone from the network.
Insisting he was "stunned" by the news, Lemon penned: "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
Shortly after, the network released their own statement, confirming they "parted ways" with the now-jobless journalist. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," the statement read. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
CNN also slammed Lemon's version of events as "inaccurate," revealing he was offered a meeting with management but declined.