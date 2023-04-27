Megyn Kelly Insists 'No One' Will Ever Employ Don Lemon Again: 'How Do You Hire a Known Misogynist?'
Megyn Kelly doesn't seem to have any sympathy for Don Lemon in the wake of his CNN departure.
On the Thursday, April 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist sat down with Tatiana Siegel, a reporter who detailed Lemon's quick fall from grace — and the ladies didn't bite their tongue.
"The truth is, no one's going to hire Don Lemon," Kelly declared. "When you did your investigation, did you find Don has a lot of support behind the scenes in this industry?"
"Absolutely not," Siegel confessed, though she noted she doesn't necessarily agree with Kelly's statement.
"I could see a scenario where he does resurface somewhere. I wouldn't be totally surprised," the writer noted. "But I think no one would ever pair him with a woman on-air again. That has gone disastrously at least twice now."
"Back with Kyra Philips in 2008, that was the last time Don was on-air with a woman until Poppy [Harlow] and Kaitlan Collins," she added.
Retorted Kelly, "I don't see it. How do your hire someone who's a known misogynist? That's what he was fired for."
It was just a few days before their chat that CNN announced Lemon was being cut from the network after a misogyny scandal. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," the company stated. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
The broadcaster was shocked, claiming no one from CNN ever informed him directly. Even Kelly was surprised by the abrupt parting of ways.
"Maybe he failed [his re-education] camp … Their ratings on that morning show are in the toilet. The entire daytime and primetime ratings and CNN are in the toilet," she said on another podcast episode. "Their main competitor MSNBC is doubling them right now. They got nothing going. Absolutely nothing. And I'm sure he's making a nice salary, but so far, he's been untouchable. So I'd love to find out what changed because the last straw felt very sudden."