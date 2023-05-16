Don Lemon Driving Fiancé Tim Malone Away With Tantrums and Vicious Outbursts Over CNN Firing, Source Spills: 'He'll Be Left With Nothing'
Instead of saying "I Do," Don Lemon's fiancé, Tim Malone, may be saying "I Can't" as his partner continues to spiral after getting the boot from CNN.
According to an insider, the jobless television personality has been driving away the New York real estate agent with his testy tantrums and vicious outbursts in the wake of him losing his job at the news network last month, leaving the fate of their relationship up in the air.
"Don's so out of control right now, he’s about to kill his engagement after losing his job," a friend spilled to Radar. "He'll be left with nothing."
As OK! reported, following months of backlash over his controversial remarks — including his declaration that Nikki Haley was not in her "prime" — Lemon was axed from the network after a 17-year run.
The former CNN host took to Twitter on April 24 to share the news, admitting he was "stunned" before shading the network. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."
Though Lemon has been acting nonchalant about losing his job — saying in an interview days after that “Life goes on" and that "I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned" — it seems there may be more going on behind-the-scenes than he's willing to let on.
- Don Lemon Plotting Explosive Revenge Tell-All About CNN Execs After Abrupt Firing, Spills Source: 'He's Looking for Payback!'
- 'Crooked Hillary' to 'Sleepy Joe': The Most Memorable Nicknames Donald Trump Has Called His Rivals
- President Joe Biden Roasts Himself For Being 'Ancient,' Mocks Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson in Hilarious White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An insider dished last month that his tumultuous split from CNN in front of the public eye has seeped into his personal life at home.
"All the bad stuff is coming home with Don, and Tim has been understanding to a point, but no one thinks he's going to put up with the temper tantrums and neglect much longer," said a source of the couple, who got engaged in April 2019. "Their friends are cautioning Don to fix things because there's only so much a partner can endure."