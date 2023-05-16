Don Lemon Driving Fiancé Tim Malone Away With Tantrums and Vicious Outbursts Over CNN Firing, Source Spills: 'He'll Be Left With Nothing'

The former CNN host took to Twitter on April 24 to share the news, admitting he was "stunned" before shading the network. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

Though Lemon has been acting nonchalant about losing his job — saying in an interview days after that “Life goes on" and that "I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned" — it seems there may be more going on behind-the-scenes than he's willing to let on.