Article continues below advertisement
CNN Shakedown: Chris Cuomo Slams 'Absurd' Claims He's to Blame for Network's Demise

Photo of Chris Cuomo.
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN in December 2021.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Cuomo doesn't want fingers pointed at him when it comes to the network he once worked for.

The famed news anchor clapped back after several sources recently accused him of causing CNN president Jeff Zucker to resign following the CEO's relationship with the network's CMO Allison Gollust being exposed more than three years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn chris cuomo slams absurd claims blame network demise jeff zucker
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo denied being the whistleblower behind Jeff Zucker's relationship scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to multiple industry insiders suggesting Cuomo was the whistleblower behind the situation, the television journalist insisted the theory was ridiculous.

"I have many friends from CNN. It was a great place," he said to a news publication in a statement. "The rest of this is absurd and will come out in litigation. If Jeff Zucker or Don Lemon want to have an honest conversation with me, they know how to find me."

Article continues below advertisement
cnn chris cuomo slams absurd claims blame network demise jeff zucker
Source: MEGA

Jeff Zucker resigned as CNN president in February 2022 after his relationship with the network's CMO was exposed.

Article continues below advertisement

Cuomo's message comes after he reignited his former workplace feud during a guest appearance on Patrick Bet-David's podcast. where he claimed fellow axed CNN star Don Lemon didn't have his back when he was fired.

The NewsNation anchor's dig at Lemon prompted sources to come forward, informing the same news outlet that Cuomo was allegedly the one who broke "bro code" by apparently outing Zucker and Gollust's romance.

MORE ON:
Chris Cuomo

Article continues below advertisement
cnn chris cuomo slams absurd claims blame network demise jeff zucker
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo recently claimed Don Lemon didn't have his back when he was fired.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jeff put him in prime time. Jeff protected him and Chris sold him out," a confidant confessed. "He stabbed [Zucker] in the front [by] trying to take the network down."

While Zucker and Gollust's workplace relationship was "the worst kept secret in media," according to another source, many skeptics remain firm in their belief that Cuomo let the cat out of the bag.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn chris cuomo slams absurd claims blame network demise jeff zucker
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo filed a $125 wrongful termination lawsuit after his firing.

Article continues below advertisement

One source even claimed CNN staffers still are still angry at the network's former employee to this day, as some workers feel he "tried to take down the network" by filing a $125 million wrongful termination lawsuit after he was let go.

“It felt vindictive. Jeff and Allison were beloved. Chris was not. I don’t think I’ve ever heard one person say a good thing about him," a media insider declared, as another source mentioned, "no one at CNN speaks to [Cuomo]" after he tried to "sully anyone’s credibility and reputation."

Zucker himself appeared to throw blame toward Cuomo when announcing he was leaving the network in February 2022 — just two months after the latter's termination.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," the network's former president told staffers in a memo at the time. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

