CNN Top Anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper Were Ordered Not to 'Express Any Outrage' While Covering Donald Trump's Inauguration
CNN boss Mark Thompson seemingly wants his employees to be more sympathetic to Donald Trump as the network gears up for the next four years.
According to a report, Thompson told 100 journalists — including stars Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper — not to “pre-judge” the president during their inauguration coverage on Monday, January 20.
Thompson allegedly warned “against expressing any outrage of their own” toward the Republican, who ran opposite Kamala Harris in November 2024.
The meeting occurred on Sunday, January 19, ahead of the inauguration, according to the Status newsletter.
The report claimed Thompson “made it clear that he did not want the coverage to relitigate the past,” seemingly alluding to the hostile relationship the network has with the politician. Thompson apparently asked employees to steer reporting away from Trump’s legal troubles, including his “hush money” conviction.
The CEO asked his workers to be “open-minded” about the next four years under Trump’s administration.
CNN reporters didn’t seem to respond well to the message, as Thompson reportedly opened the floor for staff questions but was met with silence.
“What Thompson and other top brass had communicated was clear and none of the meeting participants apparently had the desire to question the guidance,” the report stated.
- Fox News Anchor Blasts CNN for 'Trashing Trump 24/7' as Network Faces Layoffs and 'Shifts' Away From Television: 'It's Kind of a Trainwreck'
- President Donald Trump Calls for MSNBC to Be Shut Down in Bizarre Late-Night Rant: 'They Shouldn't Have a Right to Broadcast'
- Jim Acosta's CNN Show Rumored to Be Moving Timeslots to 'Throw a Bone' to Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The journalists didn’t seem to listen to Thompson’s order, as on Tuesday, January 21, the company’s leader had another large call to reiterate his message. He reportedly told the group they should be “tough-minded” during coverage while also being “fair-minded.”
Additionally, Thompson announced massive layoffs on Thursday, January 23.
As OK! previously reported, Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher blamed the layoffs on CNN’s critical content of Trump.
Gallagher joked that Fox News’ "common sense department" was wondering if CNN "finally decided that trashing Trump 24/7 is bad for business."
"'Common sense' thinks, when you have to order your journalist to be fair, it’s bad for journalism. It’s bad for business," he added. "Maybe that’s why CNN’s anti-Trump anchor, Jim Acosta, was left off CNN’s new programming schedule. Maybe that’s why CNN had to fire hundreds of employees. Maybe that’s why CNN is overhauling its lineup."
"But here is the weird thing. CNN is changing its lineup, but is not changing its dead last in ratings prime time lineup, and Chief Executive Mark Thompson is now promising to steer CNN away from its reliance on traditional television," Gallagher explained.
Gallagher also dissed Thompson for his decision to shift the network to digital.
"I mean, it’s totally fine to pivot toward the digital future, but presently, people still watch television," he stated. "'Common Sense' thinks the former most trusted name in news failed to learn the big lesson of last year’s election, which is when all you do is trash Trump, you go the way of Biden-Harris."
Thompson’s strategy was a shift from former CNN boss Jeff Zucker’s coverage of Trump.