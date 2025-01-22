CNN Anchor Jim Acosta Grills Republican Congressman Over Donald Trump Pardoning the January 6th Rioters: 'What Happened to Back the Blue?'

Acosta told the Tennessee congressman, "I want to show this. The Fraternal Order of Police, another police organization out there, the International Organization of Police Chiefs. We can show that up on screen. That would be great. They both say that what President Trump did is wrong. They’re deeply discouraged by these pardons. And I want to ask you whatever happened–."

Burchett cut in and said: "Jim, if they broke the law, they ought to be in jail. You spring this stuff on me. I don’t know. I haven’t seen the types of these individuals of what they did."

The CNN host called out the Republican for avoiding being critical of the rioters after they assaulted a number of law enforcement officers during the capitol rots.

He asked: What happened to back the blue? What happened to backing police officers? Your party has said time and again we back the blue. It sounds like you let down the blue! You’re betraying the blue!