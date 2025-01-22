or
CNN Anchor Jim Acosta Grills Republican Congressman Over Donald Trump Pardoning the January 6th Rioters: 'What Happened to Back the Blue?'

Jim Acosta has been critical of President Donald Trump.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

CNN anchor Jim Acosta confronted Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett over his refusal to condemn President Donald Trump for pardoning the January 6 convicts who assaulted police officers.

The segment began with Burchett joking about his weekly appearance on the show for a "beating" from CNN, but the tone quickly shifted as Acosta delved into the controversial topic.

Acosta wasted no time in pressing Burchett to denounce the pardons of violent offenders, citing the strong disapproval from police organizations.

Despite Acosta's efforts to hold Burchett accountable, the congressman attempted to deflect the issue, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the two.

Acosta told the Tennessee congressman, "I want to show this. The Fraternal Order of Police, another police organization out there, the International Organization of Police Chiefs. We can show that up on screen. That would be great. They both say that what President Trump did is wrong. They’re deeply discouraged by these pardons. And I want to ask you whatever happened–."

Burchett cut in and said: "Jim, if they broke the law, they ought to be in jail. You spring this stuff on me. I don’t know. I haven’t seen the types of these individuals of what they did."

The CNN host called out the Republican for avoiding being critical of the rioters after they assaulted a number of law enforcement officers during the capitol rots.

He asked: What happened to back the blue? What happened to backing police officers? Your party has said time and again we back the blue. It sounds like you let down the blue! You’re betraying the blue!

Burchett attempted to shift the focus onto other instances of violence and unrest, referencing past incidents where police officers were harmed and property was damaged.

"Why don’t you just give an editorial and not let me come on. Look what happened in the last four years with police. What happened with all the riots that took place all across the country?" Burchett asked. "Police officers were murdered. Courthouses were burned. Over 22 police cars were burned. Yet no one went to jail for that. Where is that? Where is your crocodile tears for that?"

Acosta remained firm in his stance, emphasizing the need for accountability and refusing to let Burchett evade the core issue at hand.

"You’re engaging in a games– you’re engaged now in a game of what about ism–people What about you all," the anchor continued. "What are you talking about, what we’re doing at CNN? We didn’t storm the Capitol! These people did. And President Trump let them out of jail. Why not just say 'You were wrong, Mr. President'? Say it! Why can’t you say it?"

Burchett continued to deflect for the rest of the segment.

