Fox News Anchor Blasts CNN for 'Trashing Trump 24/7' as Network Faces Layoffs and 'Shifts' Away From Television: 'It's Kind of a Trainwreck'

"'Common sense' thinks, when you have to order your journalist to be fair, it’s bad for journalism. It’s bad for business," Gallagher continued. "Maybe that’s why CNN’s anti-Trump anchor, Jim Acosta, was left off CNN’s new programming schedule. Maybe that’s why CNN had to fire hundreds of employees. Maybe that’s why CNN is overhauling its lineup."

"But here is the weird thing. CNN is changing its lineup, but is not changing its dead last in ratings prime time lineup, and Chief Executive Mark Thompson is now promising to steer CNN away from its reliance on traditional television," he added.