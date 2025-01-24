or
Fox News Anchor Blasts CNN for 'Trashing Trump 24/7' as Network Faces Layoffs and 'Shifts' Away From Television: 'It's Kind of a Trainwreck'

Trace Gallagher slammed CNN on 'Fox News at Night.'

Jan. 24 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher blamed CNN's layoffs and lineup changes on their critical content about President Donald Trump on the Thursday, January 23, installment of Fox News at Night.

Mocking the network, he quipped the Fox News "common sense department" was wondering if CNN "finally decided that trashing Trump 24/7 is bad for business."

Trace Gallagher accused CNN of 'trashing' Donald Trump '24/7.'

"'Common sense' thinks, when you have to order your journalist to be fair, it’s bad for journalism. It’s bad for business," Gallagher continued. "Maybe that’s why CNN’s anti-Trump anchor, Jim Acosta, was left off CNN’s new programming schedule. Maybe that’s why CNN had to fire hundreds of employees. Maybe that’s why CNN is overhauling its lineup."

"But here is the weird thing. CNN is changing its lineup, but is not changing its dead last in ratings prime time lineup, and Chief Executive Mark Thompson is now promising to steer CNN away from its reliance on traditional television," he added.

CNN announced they would be making a shift from television to digital.

Gallagher suggested CNN was "short sighted" for making a shift to digital because "the country is steering clear of CNN on television," comparing it to "selling tequila, but swearing off bottles."

"I mean, it’s totally fine to pivot toward the digital future, but presently, people still watch television," he said. "'Common Sense' thinks the former most trusted name in news failed to learn the big lesson of last year’s election, which is when all you do is trash Trump, you go the way of Biden-Harris."

"It’s kind of a train wreck over there," he noted. "But the whole concept of having to warn your anchors that you need to not be outraged at the inauguration is silly."

This comes after CNN CEO announced major changes at the famed news network.

"Our objective is a simple one," Thompson's staff memo read in part. "To shift CNN’s gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting."

Donald Trump has criticized CNN's negative coverage of him in the past.

This comes after it was reported that Thompson allegedly spoke with Acosta about moving his show, CNN Newsroom, from 10 a.m. to the midnight time slot. It was rumored Acosta was being "exiled" to the new time after his frequent criticism of President Trump.

"They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump," an unnamed media executive claimed. "Midnight is not a serious offer when his ratings are among the best on the network."

