Donald Trump and Jill Biden Bizarrely Accused of 'Outright Flirtation' by Fox News Host: 'She Gravitates to Power'
President-elect Donald Trump and Dr. Jill Biden appeared to have a friendly chat while sitting near each other at the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris last weekend.
On the Monday, December 9, episode of Outnumbered on Fox News, panelist Larry Kudlow had a very shocking interpretation of the interaction.
"Look, all those bad statements she made [about Trump] was before Kamala [Harris] became the candidate," he said. "And I just wanted to go back inside the church for a minute ... Take a careful look at that. That wasn’t nice conversation, that was outright flirtation."
Kudlow's unexpected remark caused co-host Harris Faulker to cry out, "Oh my goodness!"
"That was almost heavy-duty petting!" he insisted, prompting another host to shout, "Oh my god!"
Kudlow went on to suggest Biden could have even voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, rather than casting her vote for Harris.
Later in the show, Faulker claimed the current first lady "gravitates to power."
"You’re not in a White House with a husband who really could have sat down long before that debate on June 27th. Yeah, I’m just going to say it because it’s the truth!" she added. "So she’s gravitating toward power, and the shiniest object in the room at that moment, the one with the really good lighting ... is Donald Trump. So she goes over and she kind of soaks that lighting up."
Kudlow chimed in, "This fondness for power is what I metaphorically called heavy-duty petting!"
Jill, 73, has been married to her husband, Joe, 82, since the '70s. They met on a blind date in 1975 and said "I Do" two years later. They share 43-year-old daughter Ashley Biden together.
As for Trump, 78, he met and began dating his third wife, Melania, 54, in the late '90s. They tied the knot in 2005 and they welcomed son Barron Trump, 18, in 2006.
In Melania's newly-released memoir, she revealed her would-be-husband first asked for her phone number while he was attending a party with an "attractive blonde" date. She also shared what initially attracted her to the businessman.
"There was something magnetic about him: his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision," she said in an excerpt of the book. "Our wedding was a beautiful affair — a breathtaking gown, a perfectly curated menu by a renowned chef, and captivating live performances by musical legends."