OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Anderson Cooper
NEWS

CNN's Anderson Cooper Struck in the Head by Flying Debris While Covering Hurricane Milton in Florida: Watch

Composite photo of Anderson Cooper.
Source: MEGA/@Farjar138/X

Anderson Cooper was hit my a flying object while covering the hurricane in Florida.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Is Anderson Cooper OK?

On Wednesday, October 9, the CNN anchor, 57, was hit by flying debris while covering Hurricane Milton in Brandenton, Fla.

Source: @Farjar138/X

“If you look at the ground — whoa!” Anderson said as a large white piece of debris hit him in the head, though he quickly recovered. “That wasn’t good. We’ll probably go inside shortly.”

The star was reporting in the thick of the Category 3 hurricane, which had 120 miles per hour winds.

Following the broadcast, many people were worried about Cooper’s well-being.

“My girlfriend is having a full-on meltdown because @cnn has her favorite thing on earth @andersoncooper in the middle of a life-threatening hurricane,” one user penned.

anderson cooper struck head debris hurricane milton florida watch
Source: @Farjar138/X

Hurricane Milton hit the West Coast of Florida on Wednesday, October 9, as a Category 3 storm.

"'It's important for everyone to stay inside' the FEMA rep tells CNN, while Anderson Cooper is fighting for his life in Florida in the split screen," another person pointed out, while a third suggested, “He should wear a helmet next time.”

Others wondered why the veteran journalist was even on the ground for such a dangerous weather event.

“What does putting Anderson Cooper on a pier in the middle of the ocean at the height of a hurricane in its center achieve in informing viewers?” someone penned, adding, “It’s like 120mph winds. Get my sweet porcelain glass anchor inside.”

Another individual quipped, “We need @andersoncooper and @bravoandy for NYE. Please get this national treasure undercover,” to which Cooper’s pal Andy Cohen replied, “AGREE.”

MORE ON:
Anderson Cooper



anderson cooper struck head debris hurricane milton florida watch
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper has been an anchor for CNN since 2001.

As OK! previously reported, Cooper wasn’t the only reporter to on the ground during the storm, as Rob Marciano returned to TV with CBS to cover Hurricane Milton after he was abruptly fired from ABC's Good Morning America in April.

On Wednesday, October 9, the 56-year-old shared a still of his coverage on social media along with the caption, "Back to work… be safe Florida 🙏#Milton #CBSNews."

Fans were overjoyed to see Marciano on their screens, with one user writing, "Welcome back! We’ve missed you, Rob!!!!!❤️,” as another added, "I'm so happy for you. ABC was crazy to let you go.”

While neither ABC nor Marciano has commented as to why he was let go in April, rumors swirled that the meteorologist’s alleged anger issues led to an argument.

anderson cooper struck head debris hurricane milton florida watch
Source: MEGA

'He should wear a helmet next time,' one user on social media shared after seeing the clip of Anderson Cooper getting hit in the head.

An insider claimed that Mariciano and colleague Ginger Zee’s complicated relationship may have also contributed to his firing.

"I think she brought out the worst in him," the source alleged. "I’m not giving him a pass."

"It’s sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather. Unfortunately, their personalities didn’t work," they explained. "She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha."

