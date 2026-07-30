Politics 'He Should Go to Jail': Ted Cruz Lashes Out at Dr. Anthony Fauci During Tense Senate Hearing Source: MEGA Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz lashed out, calling for the jailing of Dr. Anthony Fauci over his handling of the COVID crisis. Lesley Abravanel July 30 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called for former COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to be held in contempt of Congress, prosecuted for perjury and sent to jail following a contentious Senate hearing in which Dr. Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination when questioned by lawmakers about his handling of the pandemic and the origins of COVID-19 over six years ago. Cruz, along with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, strongly condemned Fauci's refusal to answer questions during the congressional probe. Cruz incorrectly claimed that Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment with "zero legal justification" to avoid transparency. The Texas Republican baselessly stated that Fauci deliberately "knew he was lying to the American people" during past testimonies regarding COVID-19 policies and document retention, which Cruz argued warrants criminal prosecution. Dr. Fauci was granted a pre-emptive federal pardon by former President Joe Biden on January 20, 2025, during Biden's final hours in office. The pardon was designed to shield the nation's former top infectious disease expert from potential criminal prosecution and political retribution by the incoming Trump administration regarding his official conduct and pandemic-era decisions.

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Inside the Hearing

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz believes Dr. Anthony Fauci should be criminally prosecuted.

Cruz labeled Dr. Fauci as America's "most damaging bureaucrat," accusing him of enforcing corrupt and dishonest shutdowns that the country is still recovering from. This clash is the latest chapter in a multi-year feud between Senate Republicans and Dr. Fauci. Lawmakers have focused heavily on unearthing internal NIH documents, alleging that Fauci previously misled Congress about funding for gain-of-function research in Wuhan and directed employees to destroy federal records. While Republicans like Cruz are pushing aggressively for contempt charges, Fauci has previously dismissed these attacks as politically motivated, defending his public health track record and accusing his congressional critics of having an "unhinged obsession" with him. The Fifth Amendment protects any individual — including public officials — from being compelled to provide testimony that could potentially be used against them in a criminal proceeding, regardless of actual guilt or innocence.

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What Is the Fifth Amendment?

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment multiple times during the hearing.

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 440 times. The extensive use of the constitutional right occurred during a single, four-hour deposition on August 10, 2022, for a civil fraud investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Supporters argue that in a highly polarized environment, invoking the Fifth is a legitimate legal strategy to protect oneself from what they view as politically motivated investigations or potential perjury traps, which is what critics say the Republicans were trying to entrap the doctor in. "Yesterday's wretched performance by Senate Republicans was the latest in a long, pathetic attempt by members of a political cult that has spent six years trying to desperately avert Americans' eyes from the real perpetrators of COVID lies — President Donald Trump and his spineless minions in Congress," Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski said. Defenders highlight Dr. Fauci's decades of public service under seven U.S. presidents, noting his instrumental roles in fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Ebola, and COVID-19, which mainstream scientific organizations credit with saving millions of lives globally. As the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Fauci helped shape the Trump administration's response from day one.

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Source: MEGA Many believe Dr. Anthony Fauci's hearing was politically motivated.

The timeline of Dr. Fauci's involvement and the U.S. death toll under the Trump administration includes many milestones. The first U.S. case of COVID was reported on January 21, 2020, with the first official U.S. COVID-19 death recorded on February 29, 2020. By this time, Dr. Fauci was already making near-daily national television appearances to advise the public. Dr. Fauci and other federal health experts successfully advocated for the "15 Days to Slow the Spread" initiative, which President Trump extended to 30 days to mitigate the initial surge in cases. By the time the Trump administration concluded on January 20, 2021, federal tracking data from the CDC and the COVID Tracking Project indicated that approximately 392,000 to 400,000 people in the United States had died from COVID-19.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously honored Dr. Anthony Fauci for his work.