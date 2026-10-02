Donald Trump Can’t Handle 'TIME' Questions About Rising Costs and War — So He Gets Honest: 'I Don't Know What's Wrong'

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President Donald Trump squirmed during a TIME magazine interview, seemingly having trouble answering questions about rising costs and his war in Iran. During his 75-minute interview, Trump encountered intense scrutiny on several pressing national issues, prompting combative exchanges. Reporters pressed Trump on why the military conflict with Iran has stretched into its eighth month, despite his initial assurances that it would only last four to six weeks. Trump defensively claimed he "could have stopped then, but I wanted to go further" to ensure the nuclear threat stayed gone, although critics accused him of revising his original timeline. He reiterated that he might "annihilate" Iran if a satisfactory deal isn't reached.

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Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporters

Source: MEGA Donald Trump told reporters they hadn't asked him 'one f------ positive question.'

When asked if he should be held responsible for an increasingly unaffordable country amid a 40 percent surge in gasoline prices since the war began, Trump rejected the premise. He responded, "No, because what?" and argued he had "inherited the greatest inflation in history.” The Financial Times agreed when former President Joe Biden said he handed over the "strongest economy in modern history," a claim supported by strong job and growth numbers but contested by critics who point to high inflation and national debt. Toward the end of the interview, Trump grew angry that reporters were only focusing on difficult topics, exclaiming, "You haven't asked me one f------ positive question." He followed up by lamenting how difficult it is to get fair press, stating: "Well, I hope I get a decent story. I don't think — you know, it's hard to get a good story. Every question's a hit. I don't know what the h---'s wrong."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he hopes 'to get a decent story' out of the interview.

Slate and media commentators on CNN characterized Trump's profanity-laced outburst as part of a grievance-fueled hostility toward independent journalism. Critics noted that his frustration mirrored his administration's ongoing efforts to restrict access for select news organizations. Military and geopolitical analysts criticized Trump's updated explanations about the conflict in Iran. As the military campaign stretches into its eighth month despite his initial 4-to-6-week projections, commentators argued that Trump is attempting to "explain his failure" and minimize shifting accountability over a protracted conflict.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS reiterated he might 'annihilate' Iran if a deal isn't reached.

Economists and political opponents took issue with Trump’s rejection of responsibility for rising consumer and gasoline prices. Critics claimed that his deflection — claiming he inherited high inflation while pivoting to discuss personal interior renovations at the White House — showed a disconnect from everyday voters struggling with living costs.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of deflecting when answering questions.