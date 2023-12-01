College Admissions Scandal: Felicity Huffman Felt a 'Criminal Scheme' Was Her 'Only Option to Give Her Daughter a Future'

The Oscar-nominated actress continued: "And after a year, he started to say, 'Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to.' And so, I believed him."

"When he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seemed like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — that that was my only option to give my daughter a future. I know hindsight is 20/20 but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it. So, I did it," Huffman explained of the illegal actions that caused her to be sentenced to 14 days in prison, 11 of which she served in 2019 before completing the rest in 2020 after a year of supervised release.