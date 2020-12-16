It’s been a little over a year since Felicity Huffman was released from prison after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal. But the 57-year-old actress is finally starting to get her life — and career — back on track.

“Initially, Felicity was nervous about working again, given the controversy and everything that went down. She seriously wondered if there would even be anything out there for her material-wise,” an insider tells OK!. “But clearly, she shouldn’t have worried so much!”

On November 30, it was announced that the Emmy winner had landed a part in an upcoming pilot for ABC, in which she’ll play a recently widowed owner of a Triple-A baseball team. “Felicity’s really excited about this show,” says the insider, adding that it’s a comedy. “It just feels right, and everything’s coming together organically. The script has a lot of heart and soul and humanity, and she thinks it’s just what people need to see now.

“She feels remorseful over what she did,” the source also says of Huffman, who was sentenced last year to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

And while the Desperate Housewives alum is “a little anxious” to make her big return to TV, the insider says she has the support of her friends and family — including hubby William H. Macy.

“Hollywood has a short memory, and people have been very forgiving towards Felicity,” notes the insider. “They all feel it’s time for her to get back out there.”

Huffman completed her entire sentence on October 25. She served 11 days out of her 14-day jail sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. Her 11-day stint was normal policy for inmates in the prison, who are down for release on weekends.

Meanwhile, fellow actress — and public face of the college scandal — Lori Loughlin is still not out of the woods. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also found guilty last year for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin began her two-month sentence on October 30, while Giannulli reported to to a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., on November 19. He has a longer sentence than his wife, facing a full five months behind bars.