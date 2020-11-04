It’s not like the set of Orange Is the New Black! Lori Loughlin has been in prison for less than a week, and already the actress is a “wreck.”

“Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” a source told Us Weekly.

Another source told the outlet that the 56-year-old actress has “tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears.”

“It’s only two months but she’s dreading it,” adds the insider. “Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

The Full House alum surrendered herself to authorities on Friday, October 30, at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. — about 40 miles from San Francisco — for her part in the massive college admissions cheating scandal that shocked the nation. This is the same facility that actress Felicity Huffman served her two-week sentence back in October 2019 for her part in the malicious scheme.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal in March 2019. The couple paid William Rick Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, despite never playing the sport.

The duo originally plead not guilty to the crimes, but had a change of heart in May and took a plea deal. Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars, and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli was ordered to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service. He has until November 19 to surrender and is expected to serve his time at The Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif.

The couples daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, were not charged in connection with the scandal. Jade who is a prominent influencer suffered backlash following the ordeal, which caused her to lose endorsements from high-profile brands such as Sephora and Estée Lauder.

Eight weeks to the day that Loughlin reported to prison would be Christmas, leaving hope that the mother of two would make it home for the big day. “It’s been hanging over her head for so long, she is hopeful that she can be home for the holidays and put this behind her,” a source close to Loughlin to E!.