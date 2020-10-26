Felicity Huffman can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The actress has officially served her jail sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

A representative for the actress told PEOPLE that she completed her sentence — which included jail time, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release from prison — as of Sunday, October 25.

In May, she pleaded guilty to paying Rick Singer $15,000 to have someone correct and proctor her daughter Sophia‘s college board exams. This inflated her PSAT score up to 1420 out of 1600.

She served 11 days out of her 14-day jail sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., last October. Her 11-day stint is normal policy for inmates in the prison who are down for release on weekends.

FELICITY HUFFMAN RELEASED EARLY FROM PRISON

The last of her sentence to be completed was her supervised release, which ended this week. Earlier in the month, she made a plea to get her passport back after it was seized following her arrest. The passport was returned to the actress from the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in an April 2019 statement, after she pleaded guilty to the charges.

“I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.

“I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

FELICITY HUFFMAN WANTS TO WORK WITH INMATES AFTER PRISON RELEASE FOR COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

While Huffman is finally free of her sentence, Lori Loughlin‘s is just getting started.

The actresses were among dozens who were caught in the scam.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also found guilty last year for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Although they initially pleaded not-guilty they eventually took a plea deal for paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC and for fabricating photos to make it appear as though they were esteemed rowers.

They are both charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

LORI LOUGHLIN IS ‘TERRIFIED’ ABOUT NEW BRIBERY CHARGES IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Loughlin will spend two months in prison, while her husband will spend five months in prison. Both will complete 250 hours of community service and pay hefty fines. Loughlin must fork out $150,000, while Mossimo must pay $250,000. It is believed that Loughlin will complete her sentence in the same prison Huffman served hers. Click here to read about what life will be like in jail for the star.

The couple are looking at a Christmas behind bars, as they must report to jail on Thursday, November 19.