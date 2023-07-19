Jon Gosselin Claims He Spent $1 Million to Get Son Collin Out of Psychiatric Hospital

Jon Gosselin shelled out the big bucks to get his son Collin out of a psychiatric hospital.

While appearing on Vice's docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s, the Gosselin patriarch, along with the 19-year-old and daughter Hannah Gosselin, sat down to reveal the hurdles their family faced in the years after Jon & Kate Plus 8, including Collin's time in Fairmount Behavioral Health System.