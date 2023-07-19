Kate Gosselin Institutionalized Son Collin After He Told His Teachers He Was Being Abused

"Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us," Hannah alleged in another scene. "I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable."

As for Collin, he admitted that he wasn't a perfect child, but noted he didn't believe his behavior was that different from his siblings' antics. Instead, he claimed his mother "needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on" amid her tumultuous divorce from his father, Jon, and so she "chose" him.

