Colombian 'Hitwoman,' 23, Arrested Over Multiple High-Profile Gang-Related Murders — Including Her Ex-Boyfriend
A young Colombian hitwoman, known locally as "The Doll," was arrested in connection to several high-profile gang murders, which included her ex-boyfriend's assassination.
Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, 23, is known to police by her alias "La Muñeca," which translates to "The Doll," and is suspected of being one of the most feared assassins in the region.
According to local reports, she is accused of being connected to a string of high-profile gang-related deaths in Barrancabermeja.
She was allegedly taking orders from the Los de la M gang alongside two other accomplices who were taken into custody around the same time as Rodriguez.
During the arrest, police were able to find several high-grade weapons.
Officers seized a revolver and a 9mm pistol during the operation — both of which were sent to ballistic analysis to determine whether or not they had been used in any recent murders.
Lieutenant Colonel Mauricio Herrera said, "With the capture of alias La Muñeca and alias Leopaldo, a period of calm has been created in the region.
"These arrests mark progress in the dismantling of criminal structures responsible for the recent homicides," he explained.
Rodriguez is also accused of leading a small network of hitmen who recently left the area.
One of the alleged victims was her ex-boyfriend Deyvy Jesus, who was assassinated during an ambush in the rural area of Piedecuesta, Santander Colombia, on July 23.
According to authorities, Jesus received a call from the secret "hitwoman" who begged him to meet up with her to resolve a money-related dispute between the two of them. Soon after he arrived, he was gunned down by two men on motorcycles driving past.
Rodriguez is accused of ordering the hit on Jesus herself.
Intelligence sources claim the suspect was a key figure in the organization that used high-caliber firearms and local connections to carry out their killings.
Video footage of the arrest captured the female assassin being guided by two police officers with her hands behind her back.
She can then be seen glaring directly into the camera as she is seen standing in a room alongside her alleged accomplice.
Rodriguez and her alleged accomplices were handed over to the Attorney General's office following their capture. However, the department has yet to announce the charges.
Bucaramanga is an area with one of the highest murder rates throughout the entirety of the national territory. The Metropolitan Police of Bucaramanga reported that 30 homicides were recorded in the city during the first quarter of the year alone.