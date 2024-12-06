Colombian 'Hitwoman,' 23, Arrested Over Multiple High-Profile Gang-Related Murders — Including Her Ex-Boyfriend

Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, 23, is known to police by her alias "La Muñeca," which translates to "The Doll," and is suspected of being one of the most feared assassins in the region.

According to local reports, she is accused of being connected to a string of high-profile gang-related deaths in Barrancabermeja.

She was allegedly taking orders from the Los de la M gang alongside two other accomplices who were taken into custody around the same time as Rodriguez.

During the arrest, police were able to find several high-grade weapons.

Officers seized a revolver and a 9mm pistol during the operation — both of which were sent to ballistic analysis to determine whether or not they had been used in any recent murders.