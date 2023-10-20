Kim Kardashian Reports to Court for Jury Duty in Gang Murder Case
Kim Kardashian takes on the courthouse?
According to reports, the reality TV star was at California's Van Nuys Courthouse from Monday, October 16, to Thursday, October, 19, reporting for jury duty in a case where two men were charged with murdering another man in a gang-related crime.
Kardashian was part of a group of prospective jurors being questioned by the prosecutor and defense lawyers for the case. The Skims founder was treated the same as other possible jurors as she enjoyed snacks in the hallway and stayed with the group.
However, the brunette beauty's outfits certainly made her stand out, as she arrived on Thursday in black leather pants, heeled boots and a white blouse.
In the end, the legal minds chose 12 jurors and 4 alternates before Kardashian was even questioned. She was then dismissed.
Following the news of Kardashian’s public service, users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts.
“She had better not be let out. She needs to sit in that horrendous room waiting to be called for a week. She's a regular citizen and the rules apply to her too,” one person pointed out, while a second added, “A lot of words just to say she has Jury Duty like every American is supposed to.”
“How’s that law degree going?” another person joked, referencing the mother-of-four’s attempt to become a lawyer, while a fourth user said, “Kim Kardashian getting called for jury duty is one of the best things I’ve heard about all week.”
Other users speculated that this might all be a stunt for her show, The Kardashians, saying, “That’s definitely not a serious case” and “Seriously this family will do anything for publicity, who she pay for this.”
A seventh person simply couldn’t believe Kardashian would be allowed to serve on a jury, writing, “How is that even possible, how does an internationally known personality get selected for this. Your judiciary system is a f------ disaster. Is Taylor Swift being looked at to oversee the preceding?”
While the 42-year-old completed her civic duty this week, she also was dealing with the release of Julia Fox’s memoir.
In the new book, Fox shared a series of embarrassing stories about Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West — and the SKKN founder is apparently not happy.
"Kim likes to protect Kanye's image — even after their split and all the unflattering things he's said about her — because of their kids and because she knows what's said about him lives on the internet forever," a source spilled about the reality TV star, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4, with West.
"So, of course, she doesn't like Julia talking about him in her book," the insider stated. "It's humiliating for Kanye, but also humiliating for Kim. While Kim could reveal a lot of embarrassing things about Kanye, too, she doesn't because it's her worst nightmare for these sorts of things to be made public."
TMZ reported on Kardashian's trip to the courthouse.