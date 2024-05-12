Erin Lichy Is 'Excited' for Viewers to See a 'Different Side' of Her During Upcoming Season of 'RHONY'

With a fresh round of drama on the horizon, Lichy is doing her best to maintain her well-being. "It’s really difficult to take time for myself! I always come last. It’s actually something I’m conscious of and trying to work on. I rarely have time to get a facial or even a manicure. I’m a yes person and commit to a lot and put everyone else’s needs in front of my own!" she spills.

"However, I’d say that staying as organized as possible is my key to success. Between filming the new season of RHONY, launching my new Mezcal brand Mezcalum, and being the best mother and wife I can be, it sometimes feels impossible to prioritize and take care of myself," the entrepreneur admits.