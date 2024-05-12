Erin Lichy Is 'Excited' for Viewers to See a 'Different Side' of Her During Upcoming Season of 'RHONY'
Erin Lichy is doing it all.
The Real Housewives of New York City star somehow manages to juggle being a successful real estate agent, owner of a booming tequila company, devoted wife, mother, and now, an in-demand television star.
Lichy chats exclusively with OK! about gearing up for the highly anticipated season of the Bravo show, how she's taking care of herself with such a hectic lifestyle and what she'll be gifting her loved ones on Mother's Day.
"I’m really excited for people to see a different side to me," the businesswoman teases about the 15th installment of RHONY, which was revamped with an all-new cast in 2022. "The first season really just scratched the surface of who I truly am."
With a fresh round of drama on the horizon, Lichy is doing her best to maintain her well-being. "It’s really difficult to take time for myself! I always come last. It’s actually something I’m conscious of and trying to work on. I rarely have time to get a facial or even a manicure. I’m a yes person and commit to a lot and put everyone else’s needs in front of my own!" she spills.
"However, I’d say that staying as organized as possible is my key to success. Between filming the new season of RHONY, launching my new Mezcal brand Mezcalum, and being the best mother and wife I can be, it sometimes feels impossible to prioritize and take care of myself," the entrepreneur admits.
"I rely heavily on apps like Evernote to help me task-manage and make the most out of my days while also making sure to pencil in time to destress — even if it’s just a few minutes. Remembering to take time to do the things you love is so important!" Lichy dishes.
For the Sunday, May 12, Mother's Day holiday, the matriarch will be pampered. "This year, my husband told me that all I have to do is relax and that he and the kids will plan something special. Oftentimes I wind up hosting our families for Mother's Day, so this meant a lot to me," she notes of spending time with her spouse, Abraham Lichy, and their three children.
As for what she'll be gifting her girlfriends and family members for the special day, she has the perfect items in mind. "Beautiful, dainty jewelry — like the Chain bracelet by Foundrae or the Protection Clip Chain Bracelet. Foundrae’s bracelets and necklaces are the perfect gifts that keep on giving, as you can add additional charms to the pieces for future special occasions. Family birthstone charms elevate the piece to be even more special and customized," Lichy reveals.
"I love giving gifts that are luxurious, yet useful, and high-quality skincare products are a must," she continues. "Self-care and a good skincare routine are essential for busy moms, and kits like this one are sure to last for a long time."
"A long-lasting, upgraded flower bouquet, like these lavender roses from Rose Box or this gorgeous arrangement from Venus et Fleur is also amazing," Lichy adds. "While you can’t go wrong with a traditional flower bouquet, these arrangements are great upgrades for special occasion, and they last for up to a year."