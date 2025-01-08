Conan O'Brien Braves High Winds to Take Son Out to Lunch in Los Angeles Amid Rampant Wild Fires: Photos
Conan O'Brien and his son Beckett spent some quality father-son time together despite the wild weather!
The late-night talk show host and his 19-year-old son were photographed facing the high winds as they made their way to lunch in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, January 7.
Conan sported a green hoodie with the sleeves pushed up to his elbows, blue jeans and a pair of sunglasses to shield his eyes in the blustery weather as his red hair blew in the wind.
His son — who he shares with his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien — didn't seem to mind any chill of the breeze as he wore a short-sleeved, black t-shirt, dark-colored joggers and black sneakers.
Aside from his son, O'Brien also shares 21-year-old daughter Neve with his wife, and he's spoken fondly of them both over the years.
"Anyone here with kids can tell you, suddenly everything you did before in your life, that you worried about before you had kids seems pretty silly," he said in 2007. "Obviously it’s the best thing that ever happened to me and it’s exciting."
Conan and Beckett's father-son outing comes as terrifying wildfires in Los Angeles County have been threatening people's lives and homes.
On Wednesday, January 8, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed he was forced to leave his property with his wife and their family dog for their own safety.
"Personal Fire Update: 7 p.m.- Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]," he wrote on Instagram. "8:15 p.m. - Marilou, Trixie and I arrive at Chelsea's in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since '93. STAY SAFE!"
That same day, The Hills star Spencer Pratt captured the heartbreaking moment when flames reached his own Pacific Palisades property on camera.
"Oh wow, it's back there!" he said in a TikTok when he noticed the fire was near their fence. "For real ... let's go!"
Spencer’s sister Stephanie Pratt, 38, who is currently in the U.K., also expressed fears for her house in LA.
"I don’t know if it’s a good thing I’m in London or I need to get back to LA. I can’t think straight. What do I do? Honestly looking for advice," she said on social media. "I'm frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this. They must be so scared and confused. I guess the silver lining for me is if my house goes it’s only my stuff — not years of family memories like everyone else in the Palisades."