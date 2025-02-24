or
Article continues below advertisement
Selena Gomez Looks Embarrassed After Childhood Clip of Her in 'Barney' Airs at 2025 SAG Awards

Photo of Selena Gomez.
Source: NETFLIX

Selena Gomez attended the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23.

By:

Feb. 23 2025, Published 10:14 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez appeared to be a little bit embarrassed after host Kristen Bell referenced her childhood role on the classic kid's show Barney & Friends at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SGchartupdate/X
Article continues below advertisement

Bell, who played the role of Anna in Disney's Frozen, spoofed the song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman" as she sang about many of the attending Hollywood actors' earliest gigs.

"Let’s get your foot inside the door, can you scream a lot on Halloween, or be a beauty queen, or hug a purple dinosaur?" she sang on Sunday, February 23, as a short clip of Gomez played on the big screen.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez looks embarrassed barney clip sag awards
Source: NETFLIX

Selena Gomez looked surprise after a brief clip from 'Barney & Friends' was played at the SAG Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

The cameras cut to the Wizards of Waverly Place star, who seemed to be momentarily stunned before pulling an awkward face at unexpectedly seeing herself on screen.

Gomez, 32, began her career as an actress on Barney & Friends when she was only 10 years old. She had a recurring role on the show from 2002 through 2004.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez looks embarrassed barney clip sag awards
Source: NETFLIX

Selena Gomez starred in 'Barney & Friends' in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

While Gomez seemed uncomfortable with the reference to her childhood acting gig, fans flooded social media with love and support for the singer and actress, calling her "adorable" and "so cute" as a kid.

Other social media users acknowledged the awkward moment. One fan quipped, "I just know she's embarrassed lol," and another person added, "Them bringing up Selena Gomez being on Barney is fmu [f---ing me up] cus why? I forgot about that."

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez looks embarrassed barney clip sag awards
Source: NETFLIX

'Only Murders in the Building' won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Later in the show, Gomez — along with her costars — won a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the Hulu drama Only Murders in the Building.

Martin Short also took home the win for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building — his first ever SAG award at 74 years old. The Father of the Bride actor was up against Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Harrison Ford for Shrinking, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear and Ted Danson for A Man on the Inside.

Sadly, Short was unable to attend the upscale event, as he reportedly contracted Covid-19 while attending Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special earlier this month. Presenters Joey King and Jack Quaid accepted the award on his behalf.

