'Concerned' President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Send Well-Wishes to King Charles After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

king charles joe biden donald trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Just hours after King Charles' cancer diagnosis made headlines, President Joe Biden spoke out and sent well-wishes to the royal family.

prince harry fly uk king charles unexpected cancer diagnosis
Source: mega

King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5.

"I'm concerned about him," he told reporters at a union event in Las Vegas, adding that he only "just heard about his diagnosis." "Hopefully I'll be talking to him soon."

joe biden mega
Source: mega

President Joe Biden spoke out about King Charles' recent diagnosis.

Donald Trump, who is also running for president again, also sent a kind note about the 75-year-old ruler.

Trump, 77, said the King was a "wonderful man who I got to know well during my presidency."

donald trump faces backlash for taking credit of the stock market
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had kind words to say about King Charles.

"We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery," he wrote on Truth Social.

king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

The U.S. State Department also called the announcement "incredibly sad news."

"Our thoughts are with the King ... and his family," spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters during a news briefing.

As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace announced the shocking news just a few days after Charles went in for a prostate procedure.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Just a few weeks prior, the palace revealed Charles had to undergo a procedure, but assured the public there was nothing to worry about.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace statement said. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

In the meantime, Prince Harry is heading home to the U.K. to be with his father, who told him personally about his diagnosis before he announced it to the public.

