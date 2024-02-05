'Concerned' President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Send Well-Wishes to King Charles After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Just hours after King Charles' cancer diagnosis made headlines, President Joe Biden spoke out and sent well-wishes to the royal family.
"I'm concerned about him," he told reporters at a union event in Las Vegas, adding that he only "just heard about his diagnosis." "Hopefully I'll be talking to him soon."
Donald Trump, who is also running for president again, also sent a kind note about the 75-year-old ruler.
Trump, 77, said the King was a "wonderful man who I got to know well during my presidency."
"We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery," he wrote on Truth Social.
- King Charles Told Sons Prince William and Harry About Cancer Diagnosis Before It Was Made Public
- King Charles, 75, Diagnosed With Cancer After Undergoing Prostate Surgery
- King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Huge Shock' Since His 'Parents Had Long Lives and Relatively Healthy Ones,' Shares His Former Butler
The U.S. State Department also called the announcement "incredibly sad news."
"Our thoughts are with the King ... and his family," spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters during a news briefing.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace announced the shocking news just a few days after Charles went in for a prostate procedure.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Just a few weeks prior, the palace revealed Charles had to undergo a procedure, but assured the public there was nothing to worry about.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace statement said. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the meantime, Prince Harry is heading home to the U.K. to be with his father, who told him personally about his diagnosis before he announced it to the public.