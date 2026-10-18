'There Were Concerns': RJ Mitte's Mom 'Encouraged' Him to Talk to a 'Counselor' Before His Shocking Suicide
Oct. 18 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
RJ Mitte's mother, Dyna, got candid about her son's tragic suicide and how she urged him to talk to a trusted adult.
The Breaking Bad star died at the age of 34 on October 12 at his Texas residence.
Dyna Mitte Noted She Saw 'Warning Signs' With Her Son's Behavior
In a lengthy new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dyna shared she "noticed some warning signs" before telling the actor to seek therapy. She pushed RJ to find a counselor for approximately three months prior to his death.
"It wasn’t necessarily about specific actions. It was more about the conversations we were having — not just with me, but with his team and friends," she explained.
"There were concerns," Dyna noted. "That’s why I encouraged him to talk to a counselor. It’s always good to have an outside counselor, a third party with no 'skin in the game,' as we say in the South."
"I told him to talk to a therapist and share his feelings and how he saw things. A therapist could tell him what they saw and heard without having a personal stake in it," she went on.
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RJ Mitte's Celebration of Life Ceremony Took Place on October 16
RJ's family and friends honored his career and legacy during a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Mitte Center in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, October 16.
Dyna discovered her son's body at his home after she went to bring him lunch. He didn't answer his phone at the time of the incident, and so she decided to check up on him.
She also shared with the publication how she's been feeling since her son's passing. "I’m taking one step at a time. It’s a difficult thing for a parent to lose a child, and then to face the day of the actual celebration of life. It takes a lot out of you," she sighed.
"I’m tired and emotional. I feel a little beat up emotionally," Dyna said, adding it's "important" to speak up publicly about suicide and mental health issues to help out other families going through the same thing.
Dyna didn't speak at her son's memorial, as she wanted to stay strong to support her daughter — and RJ's sister — Lacianne Carriere.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "hundreds of family members, friends, local leaders, community members, and colleagues filled the venue and an overflow space" to commemorate RJ's life.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, please call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7 for help.