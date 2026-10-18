'There Were Concerns': RJ Mitte's Mom 'Encouraged' Him to Talk to a 'Counselor' Before His Shocking Suicide

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RJ Mitte's mother, Dyna, got candid about her son's tragic suicide and how she urged him to talk to a trusted adult. The Breaking Bad star died at the age of 34 on October 12 at his Texas residence.

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Dyna Mitte Noted She Saw 'Warning Signs' With Her Son's Behavior

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte died at the age of 34 due to suicide.

In a lengthy new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dyna shared she "noticed some warning signs" before telling the actor to seek therapy. She pushed RJ to find a counselor for approximately three months prior to his death. "It wasn’t necessarily about specific actions. It was more about the conversations we were having — not just with me, but with his team and friends," she explained.

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Source: MEGA Dana Mitte advised her son to talk to a trusted counselor about his mental health struggles.

"There were concerns," Dyna noted. "That’s why I encouraged him to talk to a counselor. It’s always good to have an outside counselor, a third party with no 'skin in the game,' as we say in the South." "I told him to talk to a therapist and share his feelings and how he saw things. A therapist could tell him what they saw and heard without having a personal stake in it," she went on.

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RJ Mitte's Celebration of Life Ceremony Took Place on October 16

Source: MEGA Dyna Mitte found RJ's body at his Texas residence on October 12.

RJ's family and friends honored his career and legacy during a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Mitte Center in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, October 16. Dyna discovered her son's body at his home after she went to bring him lunch. He didn't answer his phone at the time of the incident, and so she decided to check up on him. She also shared with the publication how she's been feeling since her son's passing. "I’m taking one step at a time. It’s a difficult thing for a parent to lose a child, and then to face the day of the actual celebration of life. It takes a lot out of you," she sighed.

Source: MEGA Many of RJ Mitte's family and friends attended his Celebration of Life Event on October 16.