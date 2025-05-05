'Confident' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Plans to Testify in His Sexual Assault and Trafficking Trial, Sources Reveal: 'He’s Betting Everything on Himself'
Could Sean "Diddy" Combs be his own secret weapon in his upcoming federal trial?
According to sources, the rapper is so "confident" that he plans to testify himself in his sexual assault and trafficking case, which kicked off this week with jury selection, with opening statements expected to occur on Monday, May 12.
"He believes he can convince a jury he’s innocent — in his own words," one source told British journalist Rob Shuter.
"He wants the world to hear his truth," the source said in Shuter's Monday, May 5, Substack post. "He doesn’t want to hide behind lawyers. He’s still the master of the mic — and he thinks the jury will believe him over anyone else."
Meanwhile, a former legal consultant pointed out to Shuter, "There’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Getting on the stand can be dangerous. Prosecutors will go after him hard."
"He’s betting everything on himself. And in classic Diddy fashion — he thinks he’s going to win," another insider said.
As OK! reported, the father-of-seven, 55, had his homes raided in March 2024, and that September, he was arrested on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs was then locked up at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, and was denied bail multiple times. He pleaded not guilty, and in his final pre-trial hearing, he declined to take a plea deal.
The Grammy winner has been hit with countless civil lawsuits over the past several months, with many of his alleged victims claiming they were drugged, abused and raped at one of his parties, which he referred to as "freak offs" due to the sexual activity taking place.
His accusers have been both male and female, with at least one individual claiming they were underage at the time.
His legal team claimed the encounters were consensual.
"These complaints are full of lies," the lawyers wrote in a statement. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."
While many celebrities have distanced themselves from the "Last Night" crooner in the wake of his scandal, his mother and his kids have stood by his side.
"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," they shared in a joint October 2024 statement. "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
The star could face life in prison if found guilty.