'Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Forced Ex-Assistant to Sleep With a Woman to Prove His 'Loyalty,' Accuser Claims

A man named Phillip Pines — who sued Combs in December 2024 for sexual battery, sexual harassment, s-- trafficking and more — claimed he was forced to sleep with a woman under the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's demands while employed by the now-imprisoned star between 2019 and 2021.

Pines said he was at one of Combs' infamous parties when he was approached by the Bad Boy Records founder and allegedly persuaded to drink alcohol before being told to get intimate with one of the females in attendance at the gathering.