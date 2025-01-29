or
'Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Forced Ex-Assistant to Sleep With a Woman to Prove His 'Loyalty,' Accuser Claims

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in jail on trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related charges.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

The finale of a new docuseries about Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed a fresh bombshell finding.

Investigation Discovery's four-part docuseries, titled The Fall of Diddy, wrapped up its episodes on Tuesday, January 28, with a bonus pre-taped interview featuring the disgraced rapper's alleged former senior executive assistant, who reportedly fell victim to Combs' games during his time working for the music mogul.

sean diddy combs forced assistant sleep woman prove loyalty
Source: Investigation Discovery/YouTube

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged ex-assistant claimed the rapper 'manipulated' him into sleeping with a woman.

A man named Phillip Pines — who sued Combs in December 2024 for sexual battery, sexual harassment, s-- trafficking and more — claimed he was forced to sleep with a woman under the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's demands while employed by the now-imprisoned star between 2019 and 2021.

Pines said he was at one of Combs' infamous parties when he was approached by the Bad Boy Records founder and allegedly persuaded to drink alcohol before being told to get intimate with one of the females in attendance at the gathering.

sean diddy combs forced assistant sleep woman prove loyalty
Source: MEGA

Phillip Pines accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of making him bed a female to 'prove his loyalty.'

"I remember hearing the words: 'Prove your loyalty to me,'" Combs' former employer recalled during the interview. "He grabbed me by the shoulders, kind of gave me a quick massage, like a coach would give a player that’s about to enter the game, and handed me a condom, pushed me to a girl that was on the couch, a guest."

According to Pines — who claimed he only complied out of fear of retaliation from Combs — the woman gave her consent before the two slept together.

sean diddy combs forced assistant sleep woman prove loyalty
Source: Investigation Discovery/YouTube

Phillip Pines referred to Sean 'Diddy' Combs as a 'predator.'

Sean Diddy Combs

"He got me. It was a circus. He did whatever he wanted, and we were just at his disposal. … He’s a predator," Pines declared. "I mean that in a sexually charged way, in a manipulation way. He has an innate ability to make you feel comfortable and to make you do things for him that you would never do."

Elsewhere in his interview, Pines insisted he was never at any of Combs' alleged "freak-off" parties, however, he supposedly helped provide the dad-of-seven with what the award-winning artist felt were necessary items for "Wild King Nights."

The alleged events were said to take place in hotel rooms with young women.

"We usually had a laundry list of items that included lights, alcohol, marijuana, ketamine, Molly," Pines claimed. "You have mushrooms on the top there … baby oil and AstroGlide [lubricant] are very important; candles, incense, Apple TVs, electronics, computers, iPads. Obviously there was, you know, male libido supplements, stuff like that."

sean diddy combs forced assistant sleep woman prove loyalty
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sued by Phillip Pines in December 2024.

He noted: "A lot of times, there were girls that were under the radar, didn’t have a lot of influence. I think that speaks to the type of situations people were put in."

"A lot of times, you have [Combs] with a young female, and there’s a power dynamic there. A more impressionable girl is easier to reel in, as opposed to somebody who might be a celebrity who’s not going to do too much of that, or give some pushback," Pines further alleged.

Combs has continuously denied any wrongdoing and is confident he will be found not guilty upon conclusion of his trial, which is set to begin in May.

The problematic rapper is currently in prison on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

