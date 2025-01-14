or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawyers Claim There Is 'No Evidence' of 'Coercion, Threats or Manipulation' in Freak-Off Tapes

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024.

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy' Combs' legal team argued that video tapes of their client's alleged "freak-off" parties do not contain evidence he committed any crimes.

In a seven-page legal letter published in-part on Tuesday, January 14, the attorneys claimed the footage also proves "Victim-1," the music producer's former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, was a "willing participant" in her sexual relationship with Combs.

sean diddy combs no evidence coercion threats freak off tapes
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges last year.

"Far from the government’s lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual s--, plain and simple," the letter read. "There is no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation whatsoever ... There is no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption. There is certainly no evidence of s-- trafficking."

"Any fair-minded viewer of the videos will quickly conclude that the prosecution of Mr. Combs is both sexist and puritanical," the letter claimed. "The videos depict clearly consensual s-- among willing adults in a decades-long relationship and fundamentally undermine the government’s case and Victim-1’s claims."

sean diddy combs no evidence coercion threats freak off tapes
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Sean Diddy Combs

As OK! previously reported, two of Combs' properties were raided by agents with Homeland Security in connection with a human trafficking investigation in March 2024. Several months later, he was arrested in New York, and the following day, he was charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Despite his requests to be released to in-home detention on $50 million bond, judges denied him bail on the grounds he was a flight risk and a possible danger to the public. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits his May 2025 trial.

sean diddy combs no evidence coercion threats freak off tapes
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Since his arrest, Combs has also been hit with multiple civil lawsuits — filed by both men and women — accusing him of drugging alleged victims with illicit substances, issuing death threats and rape. Several of his accusers also claimed to be minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

Earlier this month, Combs' attorneys released a statement denying the many shocking claims in the broad array of legal filings.

"These complaints are full of lies," the lawyers wrote in a joint statement at the time. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

Deadline reported the contents of the letter.

