The Most Confusing Parts Of The 'Chrisley Knows Best' Series — Watch Now

When Chrisley Knows Best began, it followed the journey of the Chrisley family as they attempted to start their own department store. Despite the blueprint being abandoned after the first season, the shopping center wasn't the only thing absent. Kyle disappeared from the reality show after the first season.

The oldest of the Chrisley boys struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder which led to him struggling to create a stable environment for his daughter. As a result, he left the show and Todd and Julie adopted his toddler, Chloe. While Chloe's upbringing was being documented, Kyle was giving conflicting statements about the disgraced patriarch.

In 2017, Kyle criticized his father in an interview with Good Morning America. He later recanted on his claims in a 2019 Facebook post writing, "I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I'm tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all."