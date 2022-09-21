The Most Confusing Parts Of The 'Chrisley Knows Best' Series — Watch Now
Chrisley Knows Best followed the lives of a seemingly wholesome and culturally Southern blended family, but as the reality series grew in popularity, the light began to shine on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s finances. This ultimately led to the couple being indicted and later convicted of tax evasion and fraud.
Throughout their time in the public eye, the real estate professional and his beauty queen spouse showed off their lavish lifestyle alongside their children Savannah, Grayson and Chase. In addition to their gaudy homes, the pair highlighted their complicated dynamic with Todd’s kids from his first marriage Lindsie and Kyle.
The witty commentary and relatable woes quickly turned the unit of seven into a household name. But the inconsistent storylines and a fallout with his eldest children ultimately piqued the interest of both fans and the federal government.
Scroll though the list below to see some of the show's most confusing moments.
"Mom's Just Wanna Have Fun"
Lindsie, 33, vanished from the series after the fifth season. The podcaster's final moments on camera showed her enjoying a day out with her stepmother and grandmother. Her absence from the show was felt, but since leaving, the divorcée has been extremely vocal about why she walked away.
OK! previously reported, in 2019 the influencer had distanced herself from the reality program as well as her father and siblings. “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution,” her attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, shared.
Where's Kyle?
When Chrisley Knows Best began, it followed the journey of the Chrisley family as they attempted to start their own department store. Despite the blueprint being abandoned after the first season, the shopping center wasn't the only thing absent. Kyle disappeared from the reality show after the first season.
The oldest of the Chrisley boys struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder which led to him struggling to create a stable environment for his daughter. As a result, he left the show and Todd and Julie adopted his toddler, Chloe. While Chloe's upbringing was being documented, Kyle was giving conflicting statements about the disgraced patriarch.
In 2017, Kyle criticized his father in an interview with Good Morning America. He later recanted on his claims in a 2019 Facebook post writing, "I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I'm tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all."
Season 10
Since Chrisley's Tuesday, June 7, conviction, fans have been wondering what to expect for the upcoming 10th season of the show. Both Todd and Julie have reduced their social media activity as they await sentencing — there are currently no signs of Chrisley Knows Best being canceled.
Radar Online previously reported the trial won't be included in any new content, because during the summer when it occurred, Chrisley Knows Best had yet to begin production for the new season.