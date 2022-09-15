Todd & Julie Chrisley's 30-Year Prison Sentence Postponed After Filing Claims Of A 'Lying' Witness
Todd & Julie Chrisley are letting freedom ring ... but only for one month longer.
The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who were charged with conspiracy to commit tax evasion and bank fraud in August 2019 and later sentenced to up to 30 years in prison — have filed for a new hearing after claiming a witness had "lied" on the stand during their original trial.
“The government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due,” stated court documents from Wednesday, August, 24, when the two had filed a joint motion for a new trial.
TODD CHRISLEY CLAIMS HE'S 'NOT PERFECT' INSTEAD OF ADMITTING TO FRAUD
The court documents — which declared a new sentencing to take place on Monday, November 21, instead of the original date of Thursday, October 6 — continued with accusations of false claims regarding the couple being “untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment.”
As OK! previously reported, the reality couple was found guilty for creating fake bank documents in order to secure up to $30 million in loans.
Additionally, both Todd and Julie hid money from the IRS after having "burned through" their savings by splurging on expensive items they could not afford, according to claims made in court by lawyer Annalise Peters.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SHARES CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM POST MONTHS AFTER PARENTS' FRAUD CONVICTION
The USA Network stars have continuously denied such accusations, claiming the real criminal to be former business partner Mark Braddock, who was the one to turn the duo over to the police, and therefore, granted immunity.
While the reality stars await their decade-long prison sentence, the couple's daughter Savannah Chrisley seems unfazed, as she continues to post uplifting social media content.
"Growing Up Chrisley episode recap! + a little drama… haters will always hate," the 25-year-old captioned her most recent Instagram video. "Also…remember…I AM HUMAN…," Savannah emphasized while adding, "To the people loving me…THANK YOU😭❤️."
Todd and Julie also share Lindsie, 32, Kyle, 31, Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16,
Page Six obtained court documents regarding the Chrisley's joint motion for a new trial.