Todd & Julie Chrisley's 30-Year Prison Sentence Postponed After Filing Claims Of A 'Lying' Witness

“The government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due,” stated court documents from Wednesday, August, 24, when the two had filed a joint motion for a new trial.

TODD CHRISLEY CLAIMS HE'S 'NOT PERFECT' INSTEAD OF ADMITTING TO FRAUD

The court documents — which declared a new sentencing to take place on Monday, November 21, instead of the original date of Thursday, October 6 — continued with accusations of false claims regarding the couple being “untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment.”